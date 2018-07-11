FSU football releases 2018 Fan Day details

’Nole fans have been clamoring for chances to get to know the new iteration of Florida State football. Spring practices open to the public drew a significant following, and the masses certainly turned out in droves for the Seminoles’ Garnet and Gold Spring Game.

And FSU supporters will get another opportunity later this summer, when the football program will host its annual Fan Day. Here are the specifics, via a press release from Florida State:

The 2018 Florida State Football Fan Day presented by the FSU Credit Union will take place Sunday, August 19 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Doors open at 12:00 p.m. and the event will run from 1-3 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to visit with the new coaching staff and the 2018 football team, including first-year head coach Willie Taggart. The event is free to the public and fans will be limited to one item per person for the team to sign. Representatives from the FSU Ticket Office will be on site and fans can purchase single-game tickets for every home game, including the Labor Day evening opener against Virginia Tech. The Seminoles also host Samford (Sept. 8), Northern Illinois (Sept. 22), Wake Forest (Oct. 20), Clemson (Oct. 27), Boston College (Nov. 17) and Florida (Nov. 24).

What remains to be seen is if the ’Noles hold an open practice in Doak Campbell Stadium after the event, as they have in years past.