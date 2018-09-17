‘Noles in the NFL: week 2

Saturday stunk for current Seminole football players. Luckily, former ‘Noles fared much better in week two of the NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons (31-24 win over Carolina)

Devonta Freeman: was out with a knee contusion he suffered in week one. While the injury is minor, Freeman will likely be out a few more weeks.

Falcons’ RB Devonta Freeman, ruled out for Sunday’s game against Carolina, is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks with a knee contusion, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2018

Buffalo Bills (31-20 loss to Los Angeles Chargers)

WR Kelvin Benjamin: snagged just two balls for 19 yards, but one was hauled in for a touchdown.

Carolina Panthers (31-24 loss to Atlanta)

K Graham Gano: made his lone 54-yard field goal attempt. Gano also made all three of his extra points.

Chicago Bears

NT Eddie Goldman: (plays Monday night)

Cincinnati Bengals (34-23 win over Baltimore)

WR Auden Tate: (inactive)

OT Bobby Hart: kept Andy Dalton’s jersey clean as the Bengals offensive line didn’t allow a sack to the Ravens.

WR Kermit Whitfield (practice squad)

Denver Broncos (20-19 win over Oakland)

DE Demarcus Walker: (inactive)

S Trey Marshall: (practice squad)

Detroit Lions (30-27 loss to San Francisco)

LB Christian Jones: was tied for the team lead in tackles with six (five solo), a sack, and two QB hits.

Houston Texans (20-17 loss to Tennessee)

OT Roderick Johnson: (practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (31-20 win over New England)

CB Jalen Ramsey: recorded three solo tackles.

LB Telvin Smith: led the team in tackles with eight (seven solo).

WR Rashad Greene: was released by the Jags this weekend in order to activate a running back following an injury to starter Leonard Fournette.

Kansas City Chiefs (42-37 win over Pittsburgh)

OT Cam Erving: faced a tough challenge in the Steelers’ defensive front that pitted him against Pro Bowl lineman Cam Heyward. The Steelers had just one sack on the day, and it wasn’t given up by Erving’s side of the line.

DT Derrick Nnadi: recorded no stats.

LB Terrance Smith: recorded five solo tackles.

Minnesota Vikings (29-29 tie with Green Bay)

CB Xavier Rhodes: tied for the team lead with eight solo tackles.

RB Dalvin Cook: ran the ball 10 times for 38 yards and had three receptions for 52 yards.

This is Cook’s second game back after suffering a season ending knee injury last year, so everyone held their breath when Cook was taken out of the game in overtime with a hamstring issue. A collective sigh of relief swept Minnesota when Cook himself announced that the issue was minor.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook told me the hamstring issue that cropped up late is just a cramp. He’s fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2018

Cook is no stranger to hamstring problems. The former FSU running back dealt with the nagging injury during his time in garnet and gold and still managed to become FSU’s leading rusher (not a big deal). Based on his postgame comments, Vikings fans shouldn’t be too worried.

New England Patriots (31-20 loss to Jacksonville)

TE Ryan Izzo: (on injured reserve)

New Orleans Saints (21-18 win over Cleveland)

CB P.J. Williams: recorded no stats.

CB Patrick Robinson: had five tackles (four solo).

OT Rick Leonard (practice squad)

New York Giants (20-13 loss to Dallas)

DE Mario Edwards Jr: recorded no stats.

Travis Rudolph (practice squad)

New York Jets (20-12 loss to Miami)

S Terrance Brooks: recorded one solo tackle.

Oakland Raiders (20-19 loss to Denver)

DE Tank Carradine: recorded no stats.

C Rodney Hudson: anchored the Raiders’ offensive line against a deep Denver defensive line. They allowed just one sack to noted wrecking ball Von Miller.

Philadelphia Eagles (27-21 loss to Tampa Bay)

DB Ronald Darby: recorded eight tackles, a pass defended, and an interception on a forgettable day for the Eagles’ secondary, who are just the latest victims of red hot Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

LB Nigel Bradham: had a good afternoon despite the result. His first game of the season after serving a one game suspension, Bradham had eight tackles (three solo), a sack, a TFL, and a QB hit.

DE Josh Sweat: Inactive

DT Timmy Jernigan: (Injured)

Pittsburgh Steelers (42-37 loss to Kansas City)

LB Vince Williams: recorded four solo tackles.

LB Matthew Thomas: recorded no stats.

San Francisco 49ers

LB Dekoda Watson: (on injured reserve)

Seattle Seahawks

K Sebastian Janokowski: (plays Monday night)

Los Angeles Chargers (31-20 win over Buffalo)

S Derwin James: continued the electric start to his young career by making plays all over the field in week two. James led the team in tackles with eight (seven solo), two TFL, a sack, a QB hit, and a pass defended.

Derwin James ran right through that guy! Watch 33. ✊ pic.twitter.com/BFzuvMtpUY — #Chargers⚡️ (@BoltsCity1) September 16, 2018

The rookie safety’s impressive effort helped will the Chargers to the first victory of James’ NFL career.

Los Angeles Rams (34-0 win over Arizona)

S Lamarcus Joyner: oddly recorded no stats in a shutout win over the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27-20 victory over Philadelphia)

QB Jameis Winston: served the second game of a three game suspension.

LS Garrison Sanborn: handled long snapping duties.

DB Javien Elliot: recorded no stats.

WR Bobo Wilson (practice squad)

Washington Redskins (20-9 loss to Indianapolis)

K Dustin Hopkins: scored all of Washington’s points going 3 for 4 on field goals with a long of 49 yards.

RB Chris Thompson: led the team with 13 receptions for 92 yards. Thompson’s 13 catches on 14 targets is just one reception shy of a Redskin’s franchise record.

Chris Thompson caught 13 balls on 14 targets today. Those are Roy Helu with John Beck throwing to him type totals. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 16, 2018

Despite the near-historic statline, Thompson’s team fell short and he insisted that he and the rest of the team have to be better, especially when Aaron Rodgers comes to town next week.