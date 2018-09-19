Florida State football no longer projected to make bowl game

Before the 2018 season began, and since, we’ve kept you updated on where national voices think Florida State will continue its bowl streak. The projections have ranged across the country, and the biggest arguments among Seminole fans have concerned the most desirable destinations for FSU.

But that discussion may be reaching a moot point for the ’Noles, as numerous bowl projections no longer include Florida State at all, following the Seminoles’ 1-2 start to the 2018 season. ESPN, CBS, and our own SBNation projections think that FSU will spend this postseason in Tallahassee, home of the you-didn’t-win-six-games bowl.

This, of course, would end Florida State’s bowl streak, the longest in the country. Bud Elliott and Ingram Smith discussed the most likely path for FSU to salvage a bowl appearance in the latest edition of the Nolecast. It definitely won’t be easy, but it’s possible. But at this point, improbable seems the most apt characterization.