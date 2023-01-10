Final 2022 rankings: FSU finishes 10th in Coaches, 11th in AP

Florida State football finished off the 2022 season in thrilling fashion, beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, wrapping up the Seminoles’ most successful season since 2016.

The win was FSU’s 10th, its first time logging more than seven wins since that year, and its first bowl victory under head coach Mike Norvell. That body of work was enough to earn Florida State a final ranking of No. 11 in the AP and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, both marks the highest since 2016 (No. 8).

With championship aspirations on the rise for the Seminoles, it seems as though Florida State is in its own driver’s seat, wrapping up the year on a six-game win streak to set itself up for a major year in 2023 behind quarterback Jordan Travis, who already is receiving Heisman hype for next season.

Some notes and stats on the 2022 Florida State team via FSU Sports Info:

The Noles ended the season with 97 plays of at least 20 yards, the 2nd-most in the country and one behind the national leader.

Running back Trey Benson finished his season with 990 rushing yards, 14th-most in FSU single-season history. His 1,326 all-purpose yards are 18th in single-season history.

FSU finished the year with 2,783 rushing yards, the 5th most in team history and the most since 2013. FSU’s 469 total points are 7th in program history; the 6,295 yards of total offense are 5th; and 5.47 yards per rush is 7th in a season. FSU’s 484.2 yards of offense per game rank 6th in team history.

The Seminoles lead the ACC and are 3rd in the country with a 61.5 percent touchdown rate on opening drives of a half.

After announcing he would return to FSU for the 2023 season, Travis ranks 11th in program history with 5,888 career passing yards; 12th with 426 completions; and 9th with 45 passing touchdowns.

Travis also ran for 50 yards against the Sooners and ranks 20th in FSU history with 1,734 career rush yards. His 70 total career touchdowns (45 passing, 24 rushing, 1 receiving) are 4th in school history and just 11 behind No. 1 Chris Weinke.

Travis has completed at least 60 percent of his passes in 13 of his past 17 games and became the 11th Seminole with a 3,000-yard passing season. His 3,631 yards of offense are 5th in a single season, and his 7,622 career yards at FSU are 6th in school history.

Florida State Seminoles Football 2022 Poll History

Week 4

23 (AP), 22 (Coaches)

Week 10

25 (AP), 23 (College Football Playoff)

Week 11

20 (AP, Coaches), 19 (College Football Playoff)

Week 12

16 (AP, Coaches, College Football Playoff)

Week 13

14 (AP, Coaches), 13 (College Football Playoff)

Week 14

13 (AP, Coaches, College Football Playoff)

Final 2022 AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Duke (49); UTSA (45); Air Force (40); Boise State (38); Minnesota (35); Texas Tech (19); North Carolina (8); North Carolina State (6); Iowa (4); Louisville (3); Purdue (3); Maryland (2); Marshall (2); Cincinnati (1); Illinois (1)

Final 2022 USA Today Coaches Top 25

Others receiving votes: Texas-San Antonio 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.