Florida State launches Jordan Travis for Heisman campaign

Florida State has officially turned its attention to 2023, today launching a Heisman campaign for quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis, who is the only player in Florida State history to appear in both top 10 career passing and rushing touchdowns, is expected to be a top contender for the trophy next season after putting together an impressive 2022 campaign.

The school debuted a website detailing Travis’ accomplishments in a Seminoles’ uniform as well as stats from the past season, where he directed an FSU offense that ranked 7th nationally in yards per play (6.96) and 10th in yards per game (484.2).

Some of the stats include the fact that Travis is one of only four active players with at least 5,500 passing yards and 1,700 rushing yards and set a Florida State school record by logging six straight games with at least three touchdowns.

With 11 more touchdowns, Travis (70) will move into first all-time at Florida State for touchdowns responsible for, passing Jameis Winston (72), Chris Rix (75) and Chris Weinke (81).

Throughout 2023, the JTravForHeisman.com site will be updated with highlights, media appearances and other noteworthy mentions.

