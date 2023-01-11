The transfer portal giveth and it taketh.

Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain entered the transfer portal:

Florida State WR Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal.



McClain appeared in 25 games, caught 33 passes for 396 yd and 5 touchdowns during his career at FSU.



McClain played in all 13 FSU games this season, catching 17 passes for 206 yards (12.1 YPC) and 3 TD.

Although he’s a talented player and it’s frustrating to lose him, the Seminoles are currently over the allotted 85 scholarship threshold, and the receiver room is stacked, especially with a healthy Winston Wright, and 5-star signee Hykeem Williams.

From McClain’s FSU bio:

2021: Appeared in all 12 games with nine starts…had 16 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns…FSU Offensive Newcomer of the Year…Seminole Scholar…scored first collegiate touchdown on five-yard catch at North Carolina…named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance in 35-25 win…caught 15-yard touchdown at Boston College that provided game-winning points in 26-23 victory…had 21-yard reception in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…made season-high three catches for 23 yards vs. Louisville…matched season-high catches total for 23 yards vs. North Carolina State…caught two passes for 18 yards vs. Jacksonville State…had season-long 51-yard reception vs. UMass…made six-yard catch at Wake Forest…had 15-yard reception at Clemson…made two-yard catch vs. Miami…registered 11-yard reception in season finale at Florida. BEFORE FSU: Four-star wide receiver rated as nation’s No. 267 overall recruit and No. 43 wide receiver on 247Sports Composite…ranked 262nd in ESPN300…spent senior season at IMG Academy in Florida after transferring from Daphne High in Daphne, Alabama…led Crusaders to perfect 8-0 record in 2020…caught 15 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns at IMG…at Daphne in 2019, caught 26 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns…also played basketball in high school…averaged 13.9 points per game in 2019-20 and 10.6 points per game for his career.

