Noles News: NCAA altering transfer requirements, Baba Miller makes his debut

FSU hoops continues their search for hope

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

Football

Four-star 2024 athlete Fred Gaskin III has included Florida State in his Top 8 on his cut list.

The voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane joined members of the ACC Network to talk about the Seminoles season and thoughts on the program’s recent success.

FSU’s Malik McClain officially entered the transfer portal yesterday. While McClain was a phenomenal talent in the wide receiver room, it’s turned into one of the Noles biggest strengths so reps have diminished for a handful of players.

Here’s a look at the latest NCAA transfer waiver requirements:

Former Seminole Derwin James will now participate in his third Pro Bowl after having another incredible season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from stars in the NFL:

Basketball

The Seminoles fell to the Demon Deacons 90-75 after Wake Forest lit up the hoop from distance. Freshman Baba Miller finished his first collegiate game with four points, four rebounds and one block.

Former Seminole Johnathan Isaac slowly coming back from injury as he suits up with the Orlando Magic G-League team.

Freshman sensation Ta’Niya Latson is now on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List.

All Sports

Former Nole Vincent Norman is set to tee off at 1:30 ET today and 6:10 ET tomorrow in the Sony Open Hawaii.

Florida State baseball is just around the corner. With a brand new head coach leading the locker room in Link Jarrett, there’s ample buzz around the program.

Natalia Kuikka is now the first ever female to be names Finnish Football Player of the Year. The former Nole continues to represent the garnet and gold with immense success.

A couple of the younger women’s soccer players will wait to see what the future holds as the NWSL Draft is held tonight. Those players include Jenna Nighswonger, Clara Robbins, and Emily Madril.

