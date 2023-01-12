Noles News: NCAA altering transfer requirements, Baba Miller makes his debut

Recruiting

Football

Four-star 2024 athlete Fred Gaskin III has included Florida State in his Top 8 on his cut list.

The voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane joined members of the ACC Network to talk about the Seminoles season and thoughts on the program’s recent success.

The college football season has come to an end… BUT NOT SO FAST! We’re starting our mini-series #ACC Under Review!



First up, THE NOLES‼️ We’re joined by @RockEmSocks guest @jeffculhane to talk all things @FSUFootball LET’S GO!



https://t.co/44WWg5sdnK pic.twitter.com/wTAo66ToZ3 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 11, 2023

FSU’s Malik McClain officially entered the transfer portal yesterday. While McClain was a phenomenal talent in the wide receiver room, it’s turned into one of the Noles biggest strengths so reps have diminished for a handful of players.

Florida State WR Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal.



McClain appeared in 25 games, caught 33 passes for 396 yd and 5 touchdowns during his career at FSU.



TRANSFER TRACKER https://t.co/DPSnLfpDbo — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the latest NCAA transfer waiver requirements:

The NCAA will have new waiver requirements for players trying to play immediately after transferring for a second time.



Simply put, it's gonna be tougher. pic.twitter.com/llWr2TXRb8 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 11, 2023

Former Seminole Derwin James will now participate in his third Pro Bowl after having another incredible season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from stars in the NFL:

Basketball

The Seminoles fell to the Demon Deacons 90-75 after Wake Forest lit up the hoop from distance. Freshman Baba Miller finished his first collegiate game with four points, four rebounds and one block.

Final from Winston Salem pic.twitter.com/t6Rt0Wzy7O — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 12, 2023

Former Seminole Johnathan Isaac slowly coming back from injury as he suits up with the Orlando Magic G-League team.

5/7 FG for 13PTS at the Half for @JJudahIsaac pic.twitter.com/Yvw3pDHYxP — Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) January 12, 2023

Freshman sensation Ta’Niya Latson is now on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List.

Another watch list for @NiyaLatson



She's been named to the @USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/HjmqMuf2dN — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 11, 2023

All Sports

Former Nole Vincent Norman is set to tee off at 1:30 ET today and 6:10 ET tomorrow in the Sony Open Hawaii.

Florida State baseball is just around the corner. With a brand new head coach leading the locker room in Link Jarrett, there’s ample buzz around the program.

Howser will be rocking in 2023. Reserved season tickets for @FSUBaseball are sold out!



General admission ️: https://t.co/MR4XFWunY0 #GoNoles — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 11, 2023

Natalia Kuikka is now the first ever female to be names Finnish Football Player of the Year. The former Nole continues to represent the garnet and gold with immense success.

Congrats to former Seminole Natalia Kuikka on being the first-ever female to be named the Finnish Football Player of the Year by the Finnish Sports Journalists Association #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1p3X84kJL1 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 12, 2023

A couple of the younger women’s soccer players will wait to see what the future holds as the NWSL Draft is held tonight. Those players include Jenna Nighswonger, Clara Robbins, and Emily Madril.