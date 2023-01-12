Noles News: NCAA altering transfer requirements, Baba Miller makes his debut

Recruiting
Football
Four-star 2024 athlete Fred Gaskin III has included Florida State in his Top 8 on his cut list.
TOP 8‼️ @jgpvisuals pic.twitter.com/E21UjFTDnu— Fred Gaskin III (@IiiGaskin) January 11, 2023
The voice of Florida State Jeff Culhane joined members of the ACC Network to talk about the Seminoles season and thoughts on the program’s recent success.
The college football season has come to an end… BUT NOT SO FAST! We’re starting our mini-series #ACC Under Review!— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 11, 2023
First up, THE NOLES‼️ We’re joined by @RockEmSocks guest @jeffculhane to talk all things @FSUFootball LET’S GO!
https://t.co/44WWg5sdnK pic.twitter.com/wTAo66ToZ3
FSU’s Malik McClain officially entered the transfer portal yesterday. While McClain was a phenomenal talent in the wide receiver room, it’s turned into one of the Noles biggest strengths so reps have diminished for a handful of players.
Florida State WR Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal.— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 11, 2023
McClain appeared in 25 games, caught 33 passes for 396 yd and 5 touchdowns during his career at FSU.
TRANSFER TRACKER https://t.co/DPSnLfpDbo
Here’s a look at the latest NCAA transfer waiver requirements:
The NCAA will have new waiver requirements for players trying to play immediately after transferring for a second time.— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 11, 2023
Simply put, it's gonna be tougher. pic.twitter.com/llWr2TXRb8
Former Seminole Derwin James will now participate in his third Pro Bowl after having another incredible season for the Los Angeles Chargers.
#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles https://t.co/cxDlxwxC4u— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 11, 2023
Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights from stars in the NFL:
Week 18 #NFLNoles highlights— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 11, 2023
Next up, the @NFL Playoffs: https://t.co/ywZeG07udk#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/NVCugaxNeE
Basketball
The Seminoles fell to the Demon Deacons 90-75 after Wake Forest lit up the hoop from distance. Freshman Baba Miller finished his first collegiate game with four points, four rebounds and one block.
Final from Winston Salem pic.twitter.com/t6Rt0Wzy7O— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 12, 2023
Former Seminole Johnathan Isaac slowly coming back from injury as he suits up with the Orlando Magic G-League team.
5/7 FG for 13PTS at the Half for @JJudahIsaac pic.twitter.com/Yvw3pDHYxP— Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) January 12, 2023
Freshman sensation Ta’Niya Latson is now on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List.
Another watch list for @NiyaLatson— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 11, 2023
She's been named to the @USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/HjmqMuf2dN
All Sports
Former Nole Vincent Norman is set to tee off at 1:30 ET today and 6:10 ET tomorrow in the Sony Open Hawaii.
.@VincentNorrman tees it up on the @PGATOUR for the first time in 2023.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 11, 2023
The @Seminoles All-American begins the year at this week's @SonyOpenHawaii #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jxCk6zoT3M
Florida State baseball is just around the corner. With a brand new head coach leading the locker room in Link Jarrett, there’s ample buzz around the program.
Howser will be rocking in 2023. Reserved season tickets for @FSUBaseball are sold out!— FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 11, 2023
General admission ️: https://t.co/MR4XFWunY0 #GoNoles
Natalia Kuikka is now the first ever female to be names Finnish Football Player of the Year. The former Nole continues to represent the garnet and gold with immense success.
Congrats to former Seminole Natalia Kuikka on being the first-ever female to be named the Finnish Football Player of the Year by the Finnish Sports Journalists Association #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1p3X84kJL1— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 12, 2023
A couple of the younger women’s soccer players will wait to see what the future holds as the NWSL Draft is held tonight. Those players include Jenna Nighswonger, Clara Robbins, and Emily Madril.
Looking ahead to tomorrow— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 11, 2023
Jenna, Clara and Emily will learn their professional future tomorrow night at the NWSL Draft
https://t.co/HIziROCTg9#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lpFC64k8I7
