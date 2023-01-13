Bowden, Gibbons, Simmons receive Hula Bowl honors

Florida State legendary head coach Bobby Bowden alongside former great Ron Simmons was inducted into the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame on Thursday night. The committee also awarded offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons the Joe Roth award, who will be playing alongside defensive lineman Robert Cooper in the 2023 Hula Bowl. The game is set to take place on January 14 in Orlando and will air on CBS at noon.

Bowden, a College Football Hall of Famer, had an incredible career during his 34 years at Florida State, winning 389 games, two national championships, 21 bowl wins, and countless other milestones. Bowden coached in the 1987, 1991, and 1997 Hula Bowls.

Another College Football Hall of Famer, Simmons, had a dominant career as a Seminole amassing 25 sacks and 44 tackles for loss. Simmons, a two-time consensus All-American, played in the 1981 Hula Bowl before spending some time in the NFL and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Simmons also had a successful career in the wrestling world and became the WCW world champion in 1992.

Gibbons has become well known in Tallahassee for his on and off-the-field success. He has been an anchoring point on an offensive line blocking for one of the most explosive offenses in the country in 2022.

