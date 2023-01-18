Florida State recently started its spring semester, and along with that comes a new roster for the football program.

Some of the things that stuck out at first glance:

D’Mitri Emmanuel is still listed on the roster, even though he was a redshirt-senior last season. There’s been chatter of FSU and “Meech” pursuing an NCAA waiver for a previous injury at Charlotte, and it seems that’s still in play. This is definitely a situation to monitor.

Akeem Dent has changed numbers from 27 to 1. Time for him to prove he deserves a single-digit jersey.

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end transfer Jaheim Bell will sport No. 6 this season.

5-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams checks in at 6’2 210 pounds and will wear No. 8.

Linebacker (and fullback) DJ Lundy has switched from 46 to 10.

Quarterback Brock Glenn is listed at 6’2 205 pounds and will wear No. 11.

Defensive end Patrick Payton has switched from 56 to 11.

Miami Hurricanes defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is listed at 6’5 315 pounds and will wear No. 14.

Underrated Mississippi defensive back Quindarrius Jones is listed at 6’2 185 pounds and will wear No. 16.

South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond is listed at 6’4 245 pounds and will wear No. 19.

Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs is listed at 6’0 165 pounds and will wear No. 20.

JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones is listed at 6’5 230 pounds and will wear No. 22.

Virginia Cavaliers defensive back transfer Fentrell Cypress (aka “Deuce”) is listed at 6’0 175 pounds and will wear No. 23.

Defensive back Kenton Kirkland (aka “K.J.”) is listed at 6’1 186 pounds and will wear No. 24.

Linebacker DeMarco Ward is listed at 6’1 212 pounds and will wear No. 31.

Legacy defensive end Lamont Green, Jr. (aka “Boots”) is listed at 6’3 206 pounds and will wear No. 45.

Western Michigan defensive line transfer Braden Fiske is listed at 6’5 300 pounds and will wear No. 55.

UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers is listed at 6’4 323 pounds and will wear No. 63.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive line transfer Casey Roddick is listed at 6’4 310 pounds and will wear No. 70.

Auburn Tigers offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones is listed at 6’3 335 pounds and will wear No. 75.

Blue-chip offensive tackle Lucas Simmons is listed at 6’8 307 pounds and will wear No. 79.

Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock is listed at 6’6 230 pounds and will wear No. 84.