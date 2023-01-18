Florida State recently started its spring semester, and along with that comes a new roster for the football program.
Some of the things that stuck out at first glance:
- D’Mitri Emmanuel is still listed on the roster, even though he was a redshirt-senior last season. There’s been chatter of FSU and “Meech” pursuing an NCAA waiver for a previous injury at Charlotte, and it seems that’s still in play. This is definitely a situation to monitor.
- Akeem Dent has changed numbers from 27 to 1. Time for him to prove he deserves a single-digit jersey.
- South Carolina Gamecocks tight end transfer Jaheim Bell will sport No. 6 this season.
- 5-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams checks in at 6’2 210 pounds and will wear No. 8.
- Linebacker (and fullback) DJ Lundy has switched from 46 to 10.
- Quarterback Brock Glenn is listed at 6’2 205 pounds and will wear No. 11.
- Defensive end Patrick Payton has switched from 56 to 11.
- Miami Hurricanes defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is listed at 6’5 315 pounds and will wear No. 14.
- Underrated Mississippi defensive back Quindarrius Jones is listed at 6’2 185 pounds and will wear No. 16.
- South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond is listed at 6’4 245 pounds and will wear No. 19.
- Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs is listed at 6’0 165 pounds and will wear No. 20.
- JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones is listed at 6’5 230 pounds and will wear No. 22.
- Virginia Cavaliers defensive back transfer Fentrell Cypress (aka “Deuce”) is listed at 6’0 175 pounds and will wear No. 23.
- Defensive back Kenton Kirkland (aka “K.J.”) is listed at 6’1 186 pounds and will wear No. 24.
- Linebacker DeMarco Ward is listed at 6’1 212 pounds and will wear No. 31.
- Legacy defensive end Lamont Green, Jr. (aka “Boots”) is listed at 6’3 206 pounds and will wear No. 45.
- Western Michigan defensive line transfer Braden Fiske is listed at 6’5 300 pounds and will wear No. 55.
- UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers is listed at 6’4 323 pounds and will wear No. 63.
- Colorado Buffaloes offensive line transfer Casey Roddick is listed at 6’4 310 pounds and will wear No. 70.
- Auburn Tigers offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones is listed at 6’3 335 pounds and will wear No. 75.
- Blue-chip offensive tackle Lucas Simmons is listed at 6’8 307 pounds and will wear No. 79.
- Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock is listed at 6’6 230 pounds and will wear No. 84.
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase has switched from 55 to 91.
- ETSU kicker transfer Tyler Keltner is listed at 5’11 172 pounds and will wear No. 98.
Loading comments...