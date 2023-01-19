Noles News: Football officially adds Patrick Surtain Sr., basketball celebrates career night

Recruiting

Football

The Florida State Seminoles have officially announced the hiring of Patrick Surtain Sr. as their defensive backs coach. Surtain has experience coaching on all platforms, including the NFL, with his biggest strength being his connections in the state of Florida for recruiting purposes.

Tomahawk Nation’s Tommy Mire covered the introduction of FSU’s newcomers as they participated in their first official press conference yesterday.

Transfers Jeremiah Byers, Fentrell Cypress II, Caziah Holmes meet with media on Wednesday



“Knowing the guys coming back, it’s like, why would you not want to be a part of that?” https://t.co/wqRpDfSfYT — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) January 18, 2023

Former Seminole Asante Samuel Jr. had a career night in the NFL’s Super Wild Card round, ending the week with the highest coverage grade in the league.

Highest coverage grades among DBs in the Wild Card Round pic.twitter.com/TH8v61hYQ1 — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

The Noles currently rank as the No. 1 transfer portal team in the nation, with the addition of multiple players listed in the 247Sports’ Top 10.

Florida State’s high school class included safety Conrad Hussey, which experts believe is a perfect fit in garnet and gold.

Who were the best fits outside of the top 150? @Andrew_Ivins and @cpetagna247 give their picks on the latest episode of the Football Recruiting Podcast !https://t.co/mhOOmY3UdT pic.twitter.com/zLKWc98Lss — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 18, 2023

Former Nole Cam Akers tallies seven touchdowns and 786 rushing yards on 188 carries in the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Rams.

Basketball

Sophomore’s Jalen Warely and Matthew Cleveland stepped up big in South Bend, leading to a much needed ACC win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Warley score a career-high 17 points, while Cleveland broke the Florida State record with 16 rebounds in a conference match.

FSU’s women's basketball team will tipoff tonight for an ACC contest against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Every game is .



We prepare for Virginia in Charlottesville on Thursday night #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 18, 2023

All Sports

Baseball season is less than a month away for the Noles.

Their scrimmage date has been scheduled for Feb. 11, serving as a fan experience date.





We will have our annual Fan Day and scrimmage February 11



More details to come pic.twitter.com/7bwNZgdVlM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 18, 2023

The Noles landed the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, as Chase Fuller announced his commitment on Instagram live.

#FSU Baseball: Chase Fuller (@corey_chase), No. 1 player in the 2027 class, just committed to the Seminoles on IG Live



Huge W for Link and RC Rich Wallace. Came down to the #Noles, Tennessee, and the Gators at the end of the recruitment. https://t.co/tqmR05o0mc — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 19, 2023

FSU’s men’s tennis team clocks in at No. 10 in the latest ITA rankings, including doubles and singles.