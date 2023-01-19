 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Football officially adds Patrick Surtain Sr., basketball celebrates career night

Jalen Warley taking a step up for the Noles

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #23

Football

The Florida State Seminoles have officially announced the hiring of Patrick Surtain Sr. as their defensive backs coach. Surtain has experience coaching on all platforms, including the NFL, with his biggest strength being his connections in the state of Florida for recruiting purposes.

RELATED: FSU football officially hires Patrick Surtain Sr. as defensive backs coach

Tomahawk Nation’s Tommy Mire covered the introduction of FSU’s newcomers as they participated in their first official press conference yesterday.

RELATED: Transfers Jeremiah Byers, Fentrell Cypress II, Caziah Holmes meet with the media on Wednesday

Former Seminole Asante Samuel Jr. had a career night in the NFL’s Super Wild Card round, ending the week with the highest coverage grade in the league.

The Noles currently rank as the No. 1 transfer portal team in the nation, with the addition of multiple players listed in the 247Sports’ Top 10.

Florida State’s high school class included safety Conrad Hussey, which experts believe is a perfect fit in garnet and gold.

Former Nole Cam Akers tallies seven touchdowns and 786 rushing yards on 188 carries in the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Rams.

Basketball

Sophomore’s Jalen Warely and Matthew Cleveland stepped up big in South Bend, leading to a much needed ACC win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Warley score a career-high 17 points, while Cleveland broke the Florida State record with 16 rebounds in a conference match.

RELATED: Florida State takes down Notre Dame behind dominant first half

FSU’s women's basketball team will tipoff tonight for an ACC contest against the Virginia Cavaliers.

All Sports

Baseball season is less than a month away for the Noles.

Their scrimmage date has been scheduled for Feb. 11, serving as a fan experience date.

The Noles landed the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, as Chase Fuller announced his commitment on Instagram live.

FSU’s men’s tennis team clocks in at No. 10 in the latest ITA rankings, including doubles and singles.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...