“This team is explosive, and I wanted to be a part of that:” Tribe ‘23 talks transfer portal, 2022 season, and more

The names Florida State and top-tier transfer additions have become synonymous alongside a breath of fresh air in high school recruiting. As the incoming class of Tribe ‘23 is wrapping up (for now), Florida State has been introducing transfers and early enrollees to the media and fans, which will continue into February.

A sentiment that has been consistent throughout all of the newcomer interviews is that hard work, opportunity, and on-field success seem to be significant selling points for some of the top prospects in the country, a testament to the type of mindset players have who are signing on to be a Seminole.

FSU has been more exciting than ever; coming off a 10-win season and a 35-32 bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 11 Seminoles continue to build momentum heading into next season and currently have the No. 1 transfer class in the country.

DL Darrell Jackson Jr., OL Casey Roddick, DB K.J. Kirkland, DL Lamont Green Jr., and TE Jaheim Bell spoke with the media on Thursday to discuss why they chose FSU, the recruiting process, and what is in store for the 2023 season.

Casey Roddick (Colorado)

Darrell Jackson Jr. (Miami)

K.J. Kirkland (Raines High School)

Lamont Green Jr. (Gulliver Prep)

*Green’s interview comes courtesy of Noles247.

Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)