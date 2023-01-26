Noles News: Seminoles coaching staff sends future offers, Jordan Travis ranked amongst top quarterbacks

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Class of 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi receives an offer from Florida State.

Four-star 2024 offensive tackle adds an FSU offer:

Class of 2024 cornerback Curtis Janvier announces his plans to visit Florida State this weekend.

Talented 2024 tight end Mac LeBlanc receivers an offer from the Seminoles:

Three-star 2024 athlete Amari Jefferson snags an offer from FSU:

Class of 2026 offensive tackle receives a Florida State offer:

The No. 1 safety in the class of 2025, Anquon Fegans earns an offer from the Seminoles coaching staff.

Football

Star defensive end Jared Verse sounds off on Jordan Travis’ viral “national championship” quote:

A leader like this is one of a kind https://t.co/RuG3ucv1gb — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) January 25, 2023

Running back Trey Benson shares his thoughts on Travis:

Finishing as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Travis shares his football journey and goals, giving insight on his successful season.

Florida State was always the dream school for Jordan Travis. Now he has an opportunity to win a championship there



More here on Travis’ football journey & future goals in our latest PFF exclusive⬇️https://t.co/dHLstYtGMt — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 25, 2023

The numbers don’t lie... Travis is ranked amongst the top quarterbacks in the nation, due to many different metrics, including his efficiency in the pass game, as well as pocket awareness with pressure to use his legs.

Clustered the 2022 Power 5 QB's based on a ton of metrics, this is the final result. My favorite outside of the top is the "Roller Coaster" QBs. Because who doesn't like small panic attacks watching every dropback #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/f7HQD5OVus — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 25, 2023

The Noles were one of six teams in the country to finish with Top 25 offensive and defensive explosive play percentage.

Teams ranked top 25 in both off & def explosive play%



Tulane

Texas

Bama

UGA

Florida St

WKU



USC, USF, Ark & UF were top 25 in offense and bottom 25 in defense.



Iowa and UVA were top 25 in defense and bottom 25 in offense.



Plotting explosive play rate differential vs. win %... pic.twitter.com/SwK5ZiaFTK — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 25, 2023

Basketball

Tune into the ACCN tonight to watch the Seminoles women’s basketball team face off against the Top 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

⁰⁰There’s a Top 2️⃣5️⃣ matchup in South Bend on Thursday night #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/MvLc9cdcC6 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 25, 2023

All Sports

Softball and baseball is just around the corner for the Seminoles, with both seasons set to begin in just a few weeks.

Florida State will be playing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Baylor, with their first opponent being the San Diego Aztecs.

BIG weekend in Texas



Our ITA Kickoff Weekend begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET against San Diego#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 25, 2023

The women’s team will begin their match tomorrow at 1:00 ET against the Arkansas Razorbacks.