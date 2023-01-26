 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Seminoles coaching staff sends future offers, Jordan Travis ranked amongst top quarterbacks

Seminoles look to make their mark on the recruiting trail

By maxescarpio
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Class of 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi receives an offer from Florida State.

Four-star 2024 offensive tackle adds an FSU offer:

Class of 2024 cornerback Curtis Janvier announces his plans to visit Florida State this weekend.

Talented 2024 tight end Mac LeBlanc receivers an offer from the Seminoles:

Three-star 2024 athlete Amari Jefferson snags an offer from FSU:

Class of 2026 offensive tackle receives a Florida State offer:

The No. 1 safety in the class of 2025, Anquon Fegans earns an offer from the Seminoles coaching staff.

Football

Star defensive end Jared Verse sounds off on Jordan Travis’ viral “national championship” quote:

Running back Trey Benson shares his thoughts on Travis:

Finishing as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Travis shares his football journey and goals, giving insight on his successful season.

The numbers don’t lie... Travis is ranked amongst the top quarterbacks in the nation, due to many different metrics, including his efficiency in the pass game, as well as pocket awareness with pressure to use his legs.

The Noles were one of six teams in the country to finish with Top 25 offensive and defensive explosive play percentage.

Basketball

Tune into the ACCN tonight to watch the Seminoles women’s basketball team face off against the Top 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

All Sports

Softball and baseball is just around the corner for the Seminoles, with both seasons set to begin in just a few weeks.

Florida State will be playing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Baylor, with their first opponent being the San Diego Aztecs.

The women’s team will begin their match tomorrow at 1:00 ET against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

