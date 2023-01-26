Noles News: Seminoles coaching staff sends future offers, Jordan Travis ranked amongst top quarterbacks

Recruiting
Class of 2025 offensive tackle Michael Fasusi receives an offer from Florida State.
#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @ThomsenChris @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/BQsS1lwfeY— Michael Fasusi (@Michael_fasusi7) January 26, 2023
Four-star 2024 offensive tackle adds an FSU offer:
After a great conversation with @Fertitta_Gabe I’m excited to announce I’ve received an offer from Florida State University @FSUFootball Go Noles ! @CoachAAtkins @Coach_Norvell @TheLake_FB @CoachOliphant32 @FB_CoachFitz pic.twitter.com/usXSWgt8CU— Ethan Calloway (@Ethan_LKN) January 26, 2023
Class of 2024 cornerback Curtis Janvier announces his plans to visit Florida State this weekend.
I will be at FSU this Saturday ! @CoachGMoss @CoachGLemonier @Coach_AntRod @RyanBartow #gonoles— c.janvier21 (@Curtisjanvier) January 25, 2023
Talented 2024 tight end Mac LeBlanc receivers an offer from the Seminoles:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University‼️‼️ @ErikKimrey @CooperWilliams_ @BaylorSchoolFB pic.twitter.com/M7Dx3Y1exi— Max LeBlanc (@MaxenceLeblanc5) January 25, 2023
Three-star 2024 athlete Amari Jefferson snags an offer from FSU:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! #GoNoles @ErikKimrey @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting @CooperWilliams_ @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/3erxvlUeRa— Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) January 25, 2023
Class of 2026 offensive tackle receives a Florida State offer:
#AGTG Florida State University Offered!#GoNoles @CoachGroody17 @Coach_Norvell @RyanBartow @r81dugans pic.twitter.com/1Xg5Zd5jvf— Micah Champ Smith (@ChampSmith55) January 25, 2023
The No. 1 safety in the class of 2025, Anquon Fegans earns an offer from the Seminoles coaching staff.
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @Coach_Norvell @KeiwanRatliff @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/Z9C01M3pY3— Anquon “Newboy” Fegans ✪ (@FegansAnquon) January 25, 2023
Football
Star defensive end Jared Verse sounds off on Jordan Travis’ viral “national championship” quote:
A leader like this is one of a kind https://t.co/RuG3ucv1gb— Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) January 25, 2023
Running back Trey Benson shares his thoughts on Travis:
All around leader. https://t.co/te7eahq7Ci— Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) January 25, 2023
Finishing as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Travis shares his football journey and goals, giving insight on his successful season.
Florida State was always the dream school for Jordan Travis. Now he has an opportunity to win a championship there— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 25, 2023
More here on Travis’ football journey & future goals in our latest PFF exclusive⬇️https://t.co/dHLstYtGMt
The numbers don’t lie... Travis is ranked amongst the top quarterbacks in the nation, due to many different metrics, including his efficiency in the pass game, as well as pocket awareness with pressure to use his legs.
Clustered the 2022 Power 5 QB's based on a ton of metrics, this is the final result. My favorite outside of the top is the "Roller Coaster" QBs. Because who doesn't like small panic attacks watching every dropback #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/f7HQD5OVus— CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 25, 2023
The Noles were one of six teams in the country to finish with Top 25 offensive and defensive explosive play percentage.
Teams ranked top 25 in both off & def explosive play%— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 25, 2023
Tulane
Texas
Bama
UGA
Florida St
WKU
USC, USF, Ark & UF were top 25 in offense and bottom 25 in defense.
Iowa and UVA were top 25 in defense and bottom 25 in offense.
Plotting explosive play rate differential vs. win %... pic.twitter.com/SwK5ZiaFTK
Basketball
Tune into the ACCN tonight to watch the Seminoles women’s basketball team face off against the Top 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
RELATED: No. 24 FSU women’s basketball faces no. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday
⁰⁰There’s a Top 2️⃣5️⃣ matchup in South Bend on Thursday night #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/MvLc9cdcC6— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 25, 2023
All Sports
Softball and baseball is just around the corner for the Seminoles, with both seasons set to begin in just a few weeks.
It’s almost time for some @FSU_Softball and @FSUBaseball ⚾️— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 25, 2023
Let’s get some stadium shots on your phone ️ #OneTribe | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/07H3zgPZKt
Florida State will be playing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Baylor, with their first opponent being the San Diego Aztecs.
BIG weekend in Texas— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 25, 2023
Our ITA Kickoff Weekend begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET against San Diego#OneTribe
The women’s team will begin their match tomorrow at 1:00 ET against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
We're on the west coast for ITA Kickoff Weekend!— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 25, 2023
Our first match is Friday at 1 p.m. ET against Arkansashttps://t.co/dYJ0e6ClEz#OneTribe
