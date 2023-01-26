TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles football program’s annual spring game officially has a date, with the school announcing the Garnet and Gold game will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. in Tallahassee.

The matchup will be the FSU fan’s first chance to see the 2023 Seminoles squad in action, the first steps in following up on a successful 2022 campaign that saw the Florida State achieve a 10-win season for the first time since 2016. FSU finished No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll after beating Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Our 2023 Garnet and Gold has been set!



️: April 15

⌚️: 4pm

️: Doak Campbell



More information about the weekend will be announced soon#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/43qdRiVX9X — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 30, 2023

Florida State has already been found in the top 10 on several too-early preseason polls, as expectations figure to be at their highest peak during the Mike Norvell era after last season’s success and several Seminoles announcing their return to Tallahassee for what is shaping up to be a potentially special season.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for more details surrounding the spring weekend and all things Florida State.