Florida State football spring game date revealed

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles Football program’s annual spring game has a date. The FSU Alumni Association has issued a save-the-date for the April 15th weekend.

The events for the “Spring Weekend” will begin on Thursday, April 13th, and run through that Sunday, the 16th. This will be the fan’s first chance to see the 2023 FSU squad in action. Following up on a successful 2022 campaign which saw the Seminoles achieve a 10-win season, fans and players alike will be chomping at the bit for a massive weekend at Doak.

Florida State has already been found in the top-10 on several too early preseason polls and expectations will be at their highest peak during the Mike Norvell era as several Seminoles have announced their intention to return to Tallahassee for a special season.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for more details surrounding the spring weekend and all things Florida State.