ACC announces 2023 Football Kickoff schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a change to this year’s ACC Football Kickoff, with the 2023 edition of the interview bonanza now featuring a third day.

“ACC Football Kickoff is one of the league’s signature events, and we look forward to this year’s event and its expanded coverage,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “This is another terrific opportunity to highlight our tremendous ACC football student-athletes, head coaches and programs and we look forward to all of them coming together. We appreciate ACC Network broadcasting live during all three days and the outstanding media dedicated to covering our league.”

Taking place from July 25 to July 27, Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell will take the podium on Wednesday, July 26.

2023 will be the first year of the ACC’s new football scheduling format, which sees the elimination of divisions and the implementation of a 3-5-5 structure, where teams will have three set annual opponents while facing off against the other 10 schools twice during the four-year cycle (once at home and once on the road.)

The ACC will announce its 2023 football schedules on Monday, January 30.