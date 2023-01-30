In its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State football put together its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the country after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners serving as a cherry on top.

That success, combined with the return of major names like quarterback Jordan Travis (who already is receiving Heisman hype for next season), running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has expectations high for 2023.

While Florida State has known its slate of opponents for the 2023 season for over a year now — with the final changes coming in the form of the ACC switching up its scheduling method — the dates for some matchups had remained in question.

As a reminder — the ACC has eliminated divisions and instead has switched to a 3-5-5 format, where teams will have three set opponents annually and face each of the other 10 schools twice during a four-year cycle. As part of the new arrangement, Florida State will be facing off against the Clemson Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, and Syracuse Orange yearly.

FSU announced that its spring game will take place on April 15 at 4 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The full schedule and dates are listed below:

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators