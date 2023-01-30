In its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State football put together its best season since 2016, finishing No. 11 in the country after a 10-win season and state title, with a bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners serving as a cherry on top.
That success, combined with the return of major names like quarterback Jordan Travis (who already is receiving Heisman hype for next season), running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has expectations high for 2023.
While Florida State has known its slate of opponents for the 2023 season for over a year now — with the final changes coming in the form of the ACC switching up its scheduling method — the dates for some matchups had remained in question.
As a reminder — the ACC has eliminated divisions and instead has switched to a 3-5-5 format, where teams will have three set opponents annually and face each of the other 10 schools twice during a four-year cycle. As part of the new arrangement, Florida State will be facing off against the Clemson Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, and Syracuse Orange yearly.
FSU announced that its spring game will take place on April 15 at 4 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The full schedule and dates are listed below:
2023 Florida State football schedule
Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)
Game 1⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
Camping World Kickoff vs. LSU
️: September 3
: Orlando, Florida
️: Camping World#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Ql7pLTltA5
Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Game 2⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. Southern Miss
️: September 9
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Lv37ochU2k
Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles
Game 3⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
at Boston College
️: September 16
: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
️: Alumni#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/cB2Rda8OuT
Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers
Game 4⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
at Clemson
️: September 23
: Clemson, S.C.
️: Memorial#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/IDiBdaqjrU
Saturday, September 30: BYE
Week 5⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
OPEN
️: September 30#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/OaACkHbhpo
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Week 6⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. Virginia Tech (Family Weekend)
️: October 7
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GOUVTSS5mW
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Week 7⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. Syracuse
️: October 14
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/kSyZCVWihL
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Week 8⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. Duke (Homecoming)
️: October 21
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/xS31B4gEWF
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Week 9⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
at Wake Forest
️: October 28
: Winston-Salem, N.C.
️: Truist Field#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/e0qcGOe9Ea
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Week 1⃣0⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
at Pitt
️: November 4
: Pittsburgh, Penn.
️: Acrisure#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/dI4iSkTi6U
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Week 1⃣1⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. Miami
️: November 11
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/WL9kmA2gF5
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Week 1⃣2⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
vs. North Alabama
️: November 18
: TALLAHASSEE
️: Doak Campbell#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GafVdbzCzF
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
Week 1⃣3⃣— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 31, 2023
Sunshine Showdown
️: November 25
: Gainesville, Florida
️: Ben Hill Griffin#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/cY64lRyQ1B
Loading comments...