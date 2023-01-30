Roundtable: Early thoughts on 2023 FSU football schedule

After finishing off the year on a six-game win streak and both returning and stacking up talent, expectations are high for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023.

The schedule for the upcoming season was released on Monday, January 30th, solidifying the Seminoles’ itinerary for the year.

With the 2023 Florida State football schedule officially here, the Tomahawk Nation staff took some time to offer some early thoughts on the slate.

First off, initial thoughts on the 2023 schedule?

Perry: It’s kind of cool to see FSU and Clemson be a September game again? But outside of that, it’s that same familiar feeling of, “wow, the ACC did not do Florida State any favors” outside of a three-game stretch at home in the middle of October.

LastNoleOfkrypton: I kind of like that Clemson is in September and that the bye is after the game. That first month will likely be FSU’s most physical month of the season so I expect some extra recovery needed in October.

Tommy Mire: The schedule is set up to prove that you can win on the road early facing BC and Clemson in September. The first home conference game is against VT, followed by two that the Seminoles should win. The bye after Clemson and so early in the season could be good or bad depending on how you look at it.

NoleThruandThru: I’m happy to see Clemson early in the schedule, but that bye week placement absolutely sucks. My main gripe is with the early bye and tough back end of the schedule. Thank goodness the depth on the team has improved (see: offensive line).

What is the hardest three-game stretch on the schedule?

Tommy Mire: Wake, Pitt, Miami.

LastNoleOfKrypton: It has to be Wake, Pitt, Miami. All three teams should have decent to good front sevens so that portion of the season will test our offensive line depth.

Perry: For me, it’s the Wake/Pitt/Miami stretch — two away games then ending conference play against a rival is a tough ask, but if Florida State is going to pull off a big season this year then not getting overwhelmed at the end is going to be key.

NoleThruandThru: Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt. Don’t sleep on what Mike Elko has going in Durham, that game makes me nervous.

Would you rather have seen the bye week placed somewhere else?

Perry: The bye after or before Clemson has been a staple over the last few years, and while you’d like to see it a little bit later in the year to get situated before buckling down for that final stretch, FSU has a lot on its plate early. After four weeks of Tigers and Eagles, FSU is going to need a breather.

LastNoleOfKrypton: Nope.

Tommy Mire: It’s too early given the stretch of teams they have to play moving past Clemson.

NoleThruandThru: Absolutely. October 14 would’ve been the ideal week to have a bye.

Way-way-way-way-too-early prediction — what’s FSU’s record in 2023?

LastNoleOfKrypton: Give me 11-1; this is a team returning the most production in the ACC with its opponents losing some key pieces at QB.

Perry: First reaction feelings of ACC malignancy aside, Florida State is still coming off of a 10-win season with a roster that, at face value, should at least be competing for a conference championship in 2023. I’m going with 11-1, with a game vs. North Carolina — not a rematch vs. Clemson — in the ACC Championship.

Tommy Mire: The amount of talent returning should give the Noles at least 10. 11-1 with a win over Clemson in the ACC Championship. I think both UF and UM are still in rebuild mode and FSU drops one of the ones everyone expects to be easy due to either injury or just bad luck.

NoleThruandThru: 12-0 heading into the ACC Championship game.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators