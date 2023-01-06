Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson has decided to return for his redshirt junior season and has signed with The Battle’s End collective:

BOOM!



The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @jjohnnywilson . Welcome to the team, Mr. Wilson! #FortyfivetoThree pic.twitter.com/ol4ejpuwic — The Battle's End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 6, 2023

While most assumed Wilson would return to Florida State (as the 2023 NFL Draft wide receiver class is pretty strong), the first year Seminole had not committed one way or the other. Wilson finished the year with 20.9 yards per catch on 43 catches and five touchdowns punctuated by an eight catch, 202 yard performance in the thrilling Cheez-it Bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in Orlando.

Wilson has shown a big play ability and good use of his size both as a receiver and a willing blocker. However, he can let the ball get into his body at times and had too many drops for anybody to be happy with. He’ll return to FSU looking to shore up his hands and continuing to lead the FSU wide receiver corps.