The Florida State Seminoles football program received massive news today when projected first-round defensive end Jared Verse announced his intentions to return to the Seminoles for the 2023 season.

After being one of the most coveted players in the transfer market last year, Verse caught the eye of NFL prognosticators and draftniks alike and has appeared in several first-round mock drafts.

He joins several key Seminoles returning for a special run in 2023.

From FSU Sports Info:

Verse, from Dayton, Ohio, made an impact in his first season with Florida State, leading FSU with 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, with 41 tackles, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery. Verse finished in the Top 5 in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss. Against LSU, Verse was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after all three of his tackles were for a loss, including 2.0 sacks. He added a blocked field goal against the Tigers – the first of his FSU career – as FSU went on to win, 24-23. Outside of the two games he was injured, Verse had at least 0.5 tackles for loss in every game and had three games with at least 2.5 tackles for loss. He recovered a fumble at Miami and returned it 10 yards as FSU beat the Hurricanes, 45-3. Verse is the second Seminole defensive end in as many seasons to be named to the first team in his first year – Jermaine Johnson II was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

As players announce their decisions for 2023, we’ll be keeping track in our FSU player tracker stream, posting updates on who is either departing Tallahassee or returning for another year in garnet and gold.