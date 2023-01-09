Noles News: Hamilton passes 600 wins, women’s hoops loses on the road

Football

The Florida State Seminole football team’s season is over, finishing their last game with a win against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl 35-32. The new year brought the start of the coaching and roster carousel for the Noles and FSU will be looking for a new defensive backs coach, as Marcus Woodson took a job with the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier last week.

A few key players have announced their return for the 2023 season, including stars defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett who most were expecting to pursue a career in the NFL. You can view a full list of who has entered and who will be returning in the FSU Player tracker: Who is returning, leaving FSU in 2023 thread.

The Battles End, a new NIL collective alongside Rising Spear, has secured a returning 2023 class with high expectations for next season. One of Tomahawk Nation’s long-time readers, bugzbunny has put together a comprehensive NIL tracker, which can be found here.

The nation’s quarterback@jordantrav13:



PFF’s highest-graded FBS QB for 2022

Only player with at least 400 passing yards & at least 50 rushing yards in a bowl game this year (5th bowl performance of 400/50 in records dating to 2000)#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/9wquy5ck05 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 3, 2023

Recruiting

Recruiting season is starting to pick up, and offers are going out to some of the top transfer prospects in the country. FSU offered talented DE transfer Byron Vaughns who intends to transfer out of Utah State.

For anything and everything recruiting-related, head on over to the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #22 to chat with Tomahawk Nation’s experts and join the community.

Basketball

After a three-game losing streak to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, men’s hoops defended their home turf with a 75-64 win in Tallahassee. Men’s basketball will get a major piece of the puzzle back in Baba Miller next week on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Officially Free — Baba Miller (@_bmillxr_) January 7, 2023

Head coach Leonard Hamilton surpassed the 600 career win mark with that victory capping off a milestone that extends beyond his 400-259 record during his 21 years at Florida State.

Congratulations to Coach Hamilton for his 600th career win and the lasting positive impact he has had on many lives. #OneTribe https://t.co/tjP02agrLZ — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 7, 2023

Women’s hoops have been on fire since the beginning of the season (15-3, 4-1 ACC) and look to bounce back after their 71-77 loss to Boston College (13-5, 3-2 ACC) last Sunday.

Sara Bejedi had a career high 26 points. Makayla Timpson had a strong game with a 14 point, eleven rebound double-double. Ta’Niya Latson scored 10 points which is her career low at Florida State. Her previous low point total was 19.

All Sports

Tennis opened their season with a sweep in Hawaii, taking down Cal 5-2 on Sunday. No. 16 FSU will take on No. 7 Georgia on January 15 in Tallahassee for their home opener.

Swimming and diving split their matchup with the LSU Tigers.

From Seminoles.com:

The No. 16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams split duals on Saturday against NR/No. 25 LSU at the LSU Natatorium. The 16th-ranked men (3-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the Tigers 180-120, while the women (5-2, 2-0 ACC) fell 119.5-180.5.

