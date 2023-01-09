The 2022 college football season officially comes to a close tonight, with the TCU Horned Frogs set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

TCU comes in having outlasted Michigan in a thrilling Fiesta Bowl matchup, a common theme in the Frogs live-on-the-edge season.

From Frogs O’ War:

Overcoming Michigan’s stout rushing defense and finishing drives in the red zone were two of the biggest reasons why TCU successfully knocked off the Wolverines during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Horned Frogs also excelled at converting on later downs and breaking off chunk plays on the ground and through the air. TCU became the first Big 12 school to win a College Football Playoff game. Oklahoma has been the only other Big 12 program to reach the College Football Playoff, making four appearances and losing in the semifinals all four times. The Horned Frogs are 5-2 in postseason games since entering the Big 12 Conference and are currently riding a three-game winning streak that includes the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl victory against California and the 2017 Alamo Bowl victory against Stanford.

Georgia, the defending national champion, also had a scare in the semifinals but ultimately beat Ohio State, earning a repeat trip to the title game.

From Dawg Sports:

Wax poetic all you want, but there’s no other way to look ahead to Monday than this. Georgia goes for national championship No. 2 in a row against TCU. It’ll be big, bad Georgia against TCU, the biggest underdog in this title game in quite some time, if ever. Sure, there’s no urgency of ‘if Georgia does not win, when will they ever’ like we may have thought at this time last year. But there’s also this - that this team, one that lost scores of players from last year’s dominating team, can carve its own legacy by going unbeaten and winning a title. TCU has its own brand of weapons that can score lightning fast, and if the game is a 60-minute track meet, the Dawgs may be dealing with their smallest margin for error of the season. TCU is just a very good team. They have but a single blemish on their record, and that was an overtime loss in a conference championship after a perfect season. I don’t see that they do any one thing spectacularly well, but they do have balance and can get you in any number of ways. They run very well (over 200 yds/game) and throw the ball better – because while the yardage isn’t super-gaudy, it’s high completions and they throw it only to their team. They keep the ball, take it away more often (just ask JJ McCarthy), and are very disciplined. Early rumours say that TCU RB1 Kendre Miller is questionable for our game Monday night. Considering he’s scored in every game this season and has amassed about 1,400 yards just on the ground, you’d think it would be good news. But you know who also played without their #1 back but relied on a Heisman-finalist QB? I don’t need to see this again while my Crestor prescription awaits a refill. When you’re the favorite, it’s easier to wish they played the games on paper.

Georgia vs. TCU: National Championship how to watch, stream

TV

ESPN, SlingTV

Streaming

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

Georgia -13

Over/Under

63

Moneyline

TCU +350, Georgia -435