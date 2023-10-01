Latest AP Poll, USA Today Coaches Poll: FSU ranked No. 5 after bye

Florida State Seminoles football, 4-0 (2-0 ACC) to start the season, enjoyed a bye during the past weekend to wrap up September.

The Seminoles are 4-0 for the second straight year under Mike Norvell and are currently considered the frontrunners for the ACC Championship. Florida State has the fifth-best odds to win the 2023 College Football Playoff championship (+900), behind the Georgia Bulldogs (+300), Michigan Wolverines (+400), Texas Longhorns (+750) and Ohio State Buckeyes (+800).

Sitting idle in Week 5, Florida State sat by as several top 25 teams lost to lower-ranked or unranked opponent during Week 5 — Several top 25 teams lost during Week 5 — No. 10 Utah to No. 19 Oregon State, No. 13 LSU to No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 22 Florida to Kentucky— while No. 17 Duke experienced its first loss of the season to No. 11 Notre Dame, shaking up the race for the ACC Championship.

In the latest editions of the Top 25 polls, Florida State fell to No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll (continuing a three-week slide from No. 3) while in the AP Poll, the Seminoles were slotted

The full top 25 from both polls are below. Florida State returns to play this Saturday, October 7 against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium, set to be broadcast on ABC.

The Seminoles are 28-point favorites over the Hokies, according to DraftKings.

AP Poll Top 25: Week 5

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25: Week 5

Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings