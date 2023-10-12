College Football Week 7 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: I hate my wife

What a stern headline to welcome you in with this week.

Of course, it’s not a legitimate feeling and yes, I ran the headline by her before publishing it.

For our frequent readers, you may already know what’s going on. If not, the picture should give you a clue. Basically, I attended LSU and my wife attended Auburn. For the first time since we graduated, we’re making the trip to the game.

Over our nearly 15 years together, we’ve had plenty of games cheering for the same team (New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Lightning, etc.). But this one is where we clearly lineup against each other. My Tigers against her Tigers. It’s a tradition that is both miserable and memorable each season.

Next year though, that yearly tradition dies as conference realignment takes away divisions from the SEC. Our schools will go to facing each other every other year and our tradition will move to every other year with it.

While I’ve dreamt of the day that this game will no longer haunt me for the other 364 days of the year, I will certainly miss it.

So Courtney, if you’re reading this — which I assume you aren’t, good luck this weekend. Let’s have a great time for the last time annually.

I hope we kick your ass.

LSU, of course, one of my picks a week ago that came through along with some super dogs that I liked to win the game in Oklahoma and Louisville. That unfortunately doesn’t aid my 5-5 week. We tread water and that’s fine considering how bad week five went for your host. My overall record holds steady at seven under (30-37).

RWHUGHES had the best attempt to frighten away last week’s scaries by shouting his picks at them in all caps, but it wasn’t enough to claim the top spot as medav was the first to get the picks in and also took home top prize. It wasn’t just the best record this week, but 8-2 is the best record so far this season. Congrats medav and welcome back to the Comment Section Hall of Fame for the first time this season.

Comment Section Hall of Fame

Week Zero: MexiNole and Topnole (5-2)

MexiNole and Topnole (5-2) Week One: Yapo.SD and Topnole (7-3)

Yapo.SD and Topnole (7-3) Week Two: Kylefsu02 (7-3)

Kylefsu02 (7-3) Week Three: Kylefsu02 and Ukedadnole (7-3)

Kylefsu02 and Ukedadnole (7-3) Week Four: trojan24man and Brian (7-3)

trojan24man and Brian (7-3) Week Five: NoleInAggieland (7-3)

NoleInAggieland (7-3) Week Six: medav (8-2)

Could you be the next Comment Section Champion of the season? Leave your picks to the 10 games below in the comment section at the bottom of the page. You have to pick the 10 games I provided to be eligible for the Hall as those are the only ones I grab. Most correct is our winner.

On the DFS side, we continued riding a heater as I cleaned up this weekend nearly doubling my money with multiple top 500 lineups thanks to the advice of my co-host on the Sharpen the Point podcast available right here on the page and wherever else you get your podcasts, Chris Tyndall. He recommended stacking that LSU-Missouri game which worked beautifully. Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabors, Luther Burdon and others were all on fire. Some podcast-exclusive names like Trey Benson, Montrell Johnson and Tez Walker (at minimum salary) also brought the heat. Chris is really on a DFS roll to start the year.

Want to get in on those picks? Listen to the Sharpen the Point podcast, where we talk in-depth on game picks as well as the Daily Fantasy Sports contests on DraftKings each weekend. New to DFS? We can help you through the thought process of building a team.

Reminder that we are just two guys with keyboards and microphones, not gambling professionals, so follow at your own risk and play responsibly.

Let’s get to the ATS and DFS picks. All lines and DFS pricing from our friends at DraftKings.

Brian’s College Football Week 2 Picks

Syracuse Orange (+17.5) vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (Noon ET, ABC)

Brian’s Pick: Florida State -17.5

No. 8 Oregon Ducks (+3.5) at No. 7 Washington Huskies (3:30pm ET, ABC)

I’ve been very forthcoming with my love for Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense. They opened the year absolutely electric, slinging the ball all over the yard. Oregon hasn’t been that level of explosive, but they’ve been actually more prolific on the scoreboard. This should be one of the best games this season with both of the teams having an extra week to prepare. The Pac12 is starting to see their best teams all face off and see who really is the cream of the crop. For me, it’s Oregon. Run game and defense travels everywhere. Quack.

Brian’s Pick: Oregon +3.5

Texas A&M Aggies (+3.5) at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (3:30pm ET, CBS)

Texas A&M put up a valiant effort last week against Alabama at home, but ultimately, Jimbo’s cowardice on a short-yardage punt felt like the tipping point to cost them the game. Still, I’m surprised the Aggies aren’t ranked. Max Johnson isn’t a stellar quarterback, but he’s been plenty adequate since taking over the role. Tennessee on the otherhand hasn’t really felt adequate at all. The Vols just don’t seem to have the same punch as they did a year ago. They were squashed by what appears to be a mediocre Florida team. They did handle South Carolina, but I don’t know if South Carolina is any good. Ultimately, both teams are flawed. Tennessee is at home. That feels like the easier way to go, but I believe A&M’s defense is the best unit of the four taking the field.

Brian’s Pick: Texas A&M +3.5

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (-3.5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3:30pm ET, FS1)

Kansas likely continues to be without Jalon Daniels as he deals with back issues once again. That means Jason Bean once again under center. He’s been pretty solid, but nothing as electric as Daniels. Oklahoma State appeared to be one of the worst teams in the power five, but they’ve played better of late. They defeated Kansas State at home better than the final score shows last week. I expect this one to be close and I really like what Oklahoma State did against K-State, but I’m a big fan of the Kansas run game. I’m going Jayhawks.

Brian’s Pick: Kansas -3.5

Auburn Tigers (+11.5) at No. 22 LSU Tigers (7:00pm ET, ESPN)

I gave my sappy explanation for this pick above, so here’s the football side of it, LSU’s defense looked better in the second half last week against Missouri and they seem to be putting pieces together, but they’re still not great, Auburn’s offense has been really weak to start the year. So who actually gets through that battle of shortcomings is going to be interesting. LSU’s offense continues to be one of the best in the country as their run game has come on in the last two weeks. They’re at home for 5 of their 6 games including this one. Death Valley at night with an offense capable of covering any spread. Geaux Tigers.

Brian’s Pick: LSU -11.5

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (+3.5) at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (7:30pm ET, ABC)

While Miami fans continue to scream from the highest point in South Florida that it wasn’t a fumble, the Hurricanes had quite possibly the worst loss in the last decade of college football. Taking a knee would’ve been the easier solution, but apparently that’s not how Mario does business. The problem now becomes not letting that snowball into two losses. It’s not just the demoralizing nature of the loss, but they really continually failed to make any of the plays they needed throughout the game. They outplayed Georgia Tech, but sucked at turning that into points. North Carolina looked the best they had all season against Syracuse with star receiver Tez Walker playing a limited role in his first game since his surprise eligibility ruling from the NCAA. Can Miami pick its head up from last week soon enough to gameplan for this offense? I have my doubts.

Brian’s Pick: UNC -3.5

No. 10 USC Trojans (+2.5) at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7:30pm ET, NBC)

This is being sold as the 1B for biggest games of the week and I’m not sure either team is really that good. Arizona was able to bottle up this explosive offense last week and probably should’ve come through with the upset in overtime. It certainly feels like Notre Dame should be better, but the Irish have been close a few times to seemingly putting it all together. They’ll be able to run the ball. Hartman should be able to find success through the air. How much can they limit Caleb Williams will be the key.

Brian’s Pick: Notre Dame -2.5

Missouri Tigers (+2.5) at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (7:30pm ET, SECN)

Missouri looked good for awhile last week, but then they shelled up when they really needed to close against LSU. Meanwhile, Kentucky was getting dragged by Georgia. Now, at home, I’ll take the Wildcats.

Brian’s Pick: Kentucky -2.5

No. 18 UCLA Bruins (+4.5) at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8:00pm ET, FOX)

No clue what to do with this one. UCLA put on a great display a week ago against Washington State. Oregon State played a high scoring game with Cal in their last time out. UCLA’s also put up a dud on the road against Utah earlier this year. Ultimately, I think a lot of these second tier Pac12 teams are just home/road dependent so sign me up for Oregon State at home.

Brian’s Pick: Oregon State -4.5

NC State Wolf Pack (+3.5) at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (8:00pm ET, ACCN)

What to do with Riley Leonard. He’s reportedly day-to-day and may still give it a go as I write this. Without him, Duke is still a really good team. My guess is he sits. The problem is I give NC State a similar question mark at quarterback. Brennan Armstrong got benched before their Marshall game last week and MJ Morris put up great stats, but he turned the ball over and barely completed half his passes. I don’t know if I can trust that on the road. Could be a really gross football game. It feels like I should take the points, but I think Duke can get the win and cover even with Leonard.

Brian’s Pick: Duke -3.5

Chris’ College Football Daily Fantasy (DFS) Plays

Saturday DK Early Main Slate

Note: We have $100k top prize up for grabs on the DK Main Slate this week so we are looking for upside and to differentiate this week.

QB

Emory Jones, Cincinnati ($7,300) — All of the attention at QB this week is going to go to the Penix vs Nix matchup. Both are certainly in play and I prefer Nix because of his rushing upside but both are extremely expensive and neither has shown a propensity to run a ton. I want rushing upside and the former Florida/ Arizona St quarterback provides it to the tune of 10-20 carries per game. A modest 26.5 team total provides 3 touchdown upside and this Iowa St team has proven leaky of late giving up 366/3 with 37/2 to Dillon Gabriel, 278/2 with a rush TD to Alan Bowman of Oklahoma St, and 58 yards rushing to Kurtis Rourke of Ohio.

— All of the attention at QB this week is going to go to the Penix vs Nix matchup. Both are certainly in play and I prefer Nix because of his rushing upside but both are extremely expensive and neither has shown a propensity to run a ton. I want rushing upside and the former Florida/ Arizona St quarterback provides it to the tune of 10-20 carries per game. A modest 26.5 team total provides 3 touchdown upside and this Iowa St team has proven leaky of late giving up 366/3 with 37/2 to Dillon Gabriel, 278/2 with a rush TD to Alan Bowman of Oklahoma St, and 58 yards rushing to Kurtis Rourke of Ohio. Bo Nix, Oregon ($10,000) — I originally wrote up Jalen Milroe as he has a much more projectable ceiling after throwing for 320 yards last week against A&M but Arkansas just can’t keep up with Alabama as KJ Jefferson has looked lost in that system so I don’t believe we can reach his ceiling here. Nix has a better game environment as a road dog with a 32.5 team total facing an offense that can put up points in bunches. I believe Oregon has the better defense in this matchup and that seems evident as Washington has faced moderately better competition. The Boise St QB’s combined for 264/1 with 43 rushing, the Cal QB’s had 363/3, and prior to the bye, the Arizona backup QB had 232/3. Give me four quarters of Nix needing to chuck it and I will hope he needs to run it in a big game.

RB

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M ($5,300) — The A&M backfield was a mess going into the season but Moss has emerged the last three weeks with 15-20 touches in each game. This price is too cheap for the role that he has now with 100 yards and a TD on the cards against a Tennessee defense that has shown some vulnerability against decent competition. Trevor Etienne of Florida torched them for 172/1, while Mario Anderson of South Carolina had 101/1 although that was buoyed by a 75 yard run.

— The A&M backfield was a mess going into the season but Moss has emerged the last three weeks with 15-20 touches in each game. This price is too cheap for the role that he has now with 100 yards and a TD on the cards against a Tennessee defense that has shown some vulnerability against decent competition. Trevor Etienne of Florida torched them for 172/1, while Mario Anderson of South Carolina had 101/1 although that was buoyed by a 75 yard run. Devin Neal, Kansas ($6,700) — Did I want to put Ollie Gordon from Oklahoma St on the other side of the matchup here? Yep, did I debate Roman Hemby of Maryland as a low owned play with massive upside and a low floor? Yep, are both good plays in their own right? Of course they are and they should find their way into a lineup somewhere but Neal has been so good that I cannot in good faith sell you on the other two over Neal. When looking through the matchups, Kansas has been run on consistently and that put Gordon on the radar but I just cannot get past La’Damian Webb of South Alabama going for 151/2 on this Oklahoma St team. A road favorite with a 30 point team total and a backup QB playing again screams to continue with the run game that has been highly productive to start the year with Neal scoring 7 times in 6 games.

WR

Jaden Bray, Oklahoma State ($4,900) — Bray gives us correlation with Neal on the other side of this game and is a guy I was really excited about last year before injuries derailed his season. Now with the number one wideout gone for the season, Bray slots into that role after catching 4 of 9 targets for 77 yards a week ago. Over the last two games, deep threats Javon Baker of UCF 4/85, Adonai Mitchell 10/141/1 and Xavier Worthy 7/93 of Texas have found success that Bray can build off of. If he can find the endzone in a game where they project for 27 points he will exceed 3x value with a solid floor if he does not.

— Bray gives us correlation with Neal on the other side of this game and is a guy I was really excited about last year before injuries derailed his season. Now with the number one wideout gone for the season, Bray slots into that role after catching 4 of 9 targets for 77 yards a week ago. Over the last two games, deep threats Javon Baker of UCF 4/85, Adonai Mitchell 10/141/1 and Xavier Worthy 7/93 of Texas have found success that Bray can build off of. If he can find the endzone in a game where they project for 27 points he will exceed 3x value with a solid floor if he does not. Jaylin Noel, Iowa State ($5,100) — All of the pass catchers in the Washington/ Oregon game are viable as top tier plays, as is Marvin Harrison Jr of Ohio St as a pivot. Noel is a solid bring back for Emory Jones as the most targeted player on the Iowa St team averaging almost 10 per game. His yardage totals are not great, only clearing 50 yards once this year but with a point per reception and 7-8 catches in three of five games this year his floor is good. Playing from behind as a five point road dog against a Cincinnati defense that is much better against the run than the pass I believe Noel will be heavily involved this week.

