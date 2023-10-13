The Florida State Seminole football team took the week off during week five, so we did the same here at Scoreboard Watching. Without further delay, let’s get lazy in recapping how FSU opponents are performing on the field. We have scoured the depths of opponent films and game or just checked box scores. You decide, or don’t.

LSU won the battle of the Tigers in a 49-39 shootout over Missouri

The Tiger (of LSU) hung 22 points on the Tigers (of Missouri) in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth affair. The Tigers (both team) combined for over 1,000 total yards in the defensive chess match.

LSU record: 4-2

Southern Miss has lost their will to win after another loss, this time to Old Dominion, 17-13

The Eagles at least made this one close but gave up a fourth quarter touchdown to drop their fifth game of the season. Southern Miss has not won since week one of the season.

USM record: 1-5

Boston College moves to .500 on the season with a 27-24 win over Army

The Eagles defeated our nation’s finest behind the Thomas Castellanos roadshow. TC only picked up 51 yards through the air, but was deadly on land with 142 yards and four touchdowns. No word on how he performed at sea.

BC record: 3-3

Clemson gives Dabo a record and a win over Wake Forest, 17-12

Dabo Swinney picked up his 165th win at Clemson, tying him for the school record in victories. It was an offensive struggle for both teams as only three touchdowns were scored on the day. It was the second straight loss for the Demon Deacons.

Clemson record: 4-2

Wake record: 3-2

Virginia Tech and the ACC officials fell to the perfect Seminoles, 39-17

VT record: 2-4

Syracuse drops second straight in loss to North Carolina, 40-7

After rattling off four straight wins to start the season, the Orange have struggled against the meat of their schedule. UNC jumped out to a 27-0 first half lead before Syracuse finally punched in a score in the third quarter. Can FSU push the losing streak to three this Saturday?

Syracuse record: 4-2

Duke, Pitt and their quarterbacks took the week off with a bye

Duke’s Riley Leonard is nursing an injury while Pittsburgh’s Phil Jurkovech is taking his skills to tight end.

Duke record: 4-1

Pitt record: 1-4

Miami fails to take a knee but instead takes the loss in heart break defeat to Georgia Tech

You’ve all seen it by now, Miami committed a calamity of errors in a perfect season ruining loss to the Yellow Jackets. The failure to take a knee, the fumble, the 75 yard drive, and the contribution of ACC officials. It was, dare I say, the perfect storm?

“That’s one of the biggest coaching mistakes at this level that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”



Miami could've taken a knee and closed out Georgia Tech. Instead ... disaster struck pic.twitter.com/I5vAvtn78p — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2023

Miami record: 4-1

North Alabama took the week off with a bye

UNA record: 2-4

Florida bounces back with a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt

We took last week off and missed the opportunity to talk about the Gator’s 13-men on the field play. No unlucky in Kentucky jokes. No mention of Temu Tebow. Instead, we’ll just point out that the Gators beat Vanderbilt, meh.

Florida record: 4-2