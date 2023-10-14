The Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2 ACC) are bringing the second youngest roster in the nation to Doak Campbell Stadium to face the 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles in an ACC showdown. The game is scheduled to kick off at Noon in what will be a rocking Doak with the fourth sell-out game of the season so far.

“Our fan base is incredible and has such an incredible impact to the game and we’re gonna need another great atmosphere,” Norvell said. “They were special there Saturday and we’ve got to have a big impact this weekend.”

The Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are looking to remain undefeated and are in the midst of an 11 game winning streak, the third longest active streak in the country, and have scored at least 30 points in every one of those 11 wins, which is good for the 2nd-longest active streak in the FBS.

The last time Syracuse traveled to Doak, the FSU football program was at an all-time low point, sitting at 0-4 with losses to Wake Forest, Louisville, and Jacksonville State. With the game tied at 30 and time running out, FSU QB Jordan Travis quickly drove the Noles downfield and in position to allow Ryan Fitzgerald to kick the game winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Since that victory against Syracuse, FSU has gone on a 20-6 run, have won their last 11 games in a row, are undefeated, and are currently ranked #4 in the nation.

Syracuse started their 2023 campaign by going 4-0 and the Orange people were talking about breaking into the top 25 rankings. Unfortunately, those wins were against Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue, and Army. The Orange were brought back down to earth and have lost their last 2 games, to Clemson and North Carolina. During those last 2 games, they have been outscored 71-21.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Syracuse 13-2, including 7-0 in Tallahassee. Since the Orange joined the ACC for the 2013 season, the teams have met every year except 2020 and FSU is 8-1 in those matchups.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 17.5-point favorite against the Orange, with the over/under set at 55.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 14th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.