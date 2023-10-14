 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Jordan Travis has thrown 132 passes without an interception and at least one touchdown in the last 17 games

By FrankDNole
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 17.5-point favorite against the Orange, with the over/under set at 55.

