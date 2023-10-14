FSU vs. Syracuse: Halftime thoughts and observations

No. 4 Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC) leads Syracuse 17-3 at halftime in Tallahassee.

Overall it was a good half for the offense, they moved the ball well and put pressure on Syracuse. They put up 17 points in the first half and could’ve put up even more, the offense averaged 6.7 yards per play and 4.5 yards per rushing attempt.

At the end of the half they did have two missed opportunities to score the ball with the failed 4th and goal attempt as well as the failed 4th and 1 direct snap to Jaheim Bell.

Florida State’s Keon Coleman came out and put on a show against the Orange in the first half. He finished with 6 catches, 114 yards, and a touchdown with a highlight one-handed catch and a double-move touchdown for 58 yards.

What a catch by Keon Coleman pic.twitter.com/PyGyuUcV8E — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 14, 2023

Jordan Travis ➡️ Keon Coleman



58-yard touchdown



That’s Coleman’s 7th touchdown of the year for #FSU pic.twitter.com/z149LuW0vW — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 14, 2023

Without Johnny Wilson, Coleman is stepping up and taking over the game like he should be. He did fumble the ball, but the Seminoles got it right back and were able to put the ball in the endzone.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Seminoles dialed up a great game plan and executed it well, playing at a high level under Adam Fuller.

Coming out early they frustrated Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader sacking him on a blitz the first play from scrimmage. They also pressured him often and forced him into bad decisions.

On the Orange's first 7 drives, the Seminoles forced five punts, one fumble recovery, and one field goal. Shyheim Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 1.5 sacks, and another 1.5 tackles for loss. The defense had one of their best halves all year only allowing 3 points on 7 drives.

Headed into the next half the Seminoles need to come out and score on their first drive and put this game out of reach for Syracuse. They also need to protect Jordan Travis who had a scary moment on a blindside hit.

Florida State 17, Syracuse 3: Halftime stats

Total Yards:

Syracuse: 97

Florida State: 260

Pass Yards:

Syracuse: 71

Florida State: 186

Rush Yards:

Syracuse: 26

Florida State: 74

Penalties:

Syracuse: 0-0

Florida State: 3-30

1st Downs:

Syracuse: 5

Florida State: 11

3rd Downs:

Syracuse: 3-9

Florida State: 4-9

4th Downs:

Syracuse: 0-0

Florida State: 0-2

Total Plays:

Syracuse: 31

Florida State: 39

Avg Yds/Play:

Syracuse: 3.1

Florida State: 6.7

Avg Yds/Completion:

Syracuse: 8.9

Florida State: 13.3

Avg Yds/Rush:

Syracuse: 1.5

Florida State: 4.6

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg):

Syracuse: 47 (3.4)

Florida State: 83 (5.5)

Red Zone:

Syracuse: 1-1

Florida State: 1-2

Time of Possession:

Syracuse: 16:31

Florida State: 13:29

Turnovers (Def Pts Off):

Syracuse: 1 (0)

Florida State: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost:

Syracuse: 1-1

Florida State: 3-0

Sacks (Def Yds):

Syracuse: 1 (9)

Florida State: 3 (20)

TFL (Def Yds):

Syracuse: 2 (10)

Florida State: 6 (27)

Florida State Passing

Jordan Travis: 14-23, 186 yards, 1 TD

Florida State Rushing

Trey Benson: 6 carries, 31 yards, 5.2 yards per carry

Lawrance Toafili: 3 carries, 28 yards, 9.3 yards per carry

CJ Campbell Jr.: 1 carry, 19 yards, 19 yards per carry

Deuce Spann: 1 carry, 1 yard, 1 yard per carry

Jaheim Bell: 1 carry, 0 yards, 0 yards per carry

Jordan Travis: 4 carries, 1 touchdown, -5 yards, -1.3 yards per carry

Total Rushers: 6 carries, 74 yards, 4.6 yards per carry

Florida State Receiving