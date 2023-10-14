Quick hitter: FSU moves to 6-0 with blowout win over Syracuse

No. 4 Florida State extended its winning streak dating back to last season to 12 games on Saturday, taking down the Syracuse Orange 41-3.
It was a game highlighted by a dominant performance from Keon Coleman, who logged 247 all-purpose yards (140 yards through the air, 107 on punt return) with impressive play after impressive play.
His 58-yard touchdown reception was a career-long, as well as his 72-yard punt return that fell just short of the end zone.
The Florida State defense had an impressive day of its own, with the starters holding the Orange to just three points before the game shifted to garbage time.
FSU now has a four-game win streak over Syracuse, leading the all-time series 14-2.
Next up for Florida State is a home matchup vs. the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC). Duke faces off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1 ACC).
Florida State 41, Syracuse 3: Final Stats
Florida State Passing:
Jordan Travis: 23-37, 284 yards, 1 TD
Tate Rodemaker: 2-2, 60 yards, 1 TD
Florida State Rushing:
Lawrance Toafili: 7 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD
Trey Benson: 14 carries, 74 yards
Caziah Holmes: 2 carries, 11 yards
Deuce Spann: 1 carry, 1 yard
Jaheim Bell: 1 carry, 0 yards
Team: 1 carry, -2 yards
Jordan Travis: 7 carries, -5 yards, 2 TDs
Florida State Receiving:
Keon Coleman: 9 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
Jaheim Bell: 4 receptions, 87 yards
Destyn Hill: 3 receptions, 10 yards
Darion Williamson: 2 receptions, 23 yards
Markestson Douglas: 2 receptions, 5 yards
Hykeem Williams: 1 reception, 44 yards, 1 TD
Caziah Holmes: 1 reception, 16 yards
Lawrance Toafili: 1 reception, 11 yards
Trey Benson: 1 reception, 6 yards
Kyle Morlock: 1 reception, 2 yards
Total Yds
Syracuse: 261
Florida State: 535
Pass Yds
Syracuse: 137
Florida State: 344
Rush Yds
Syracuse: 124
Florida State: 191
Penalties
Syracuse: 2-8
Florida State: 6-50
1st Downs
Syracuse: 12
Florida State: 22
3rd Downs
Syracuse: 6-19
Florida State: 9-17
4th Downs
Syracuse: 1-2
Florida State: 0-2
Total Plays
Syracuse: 67
Florida State: 73
Avg Yds/Play
Syracuse: 3.9
Florida State: 7.3
Avg Yds/Completion
Syracuse: 11.4
Florida State: 13.8
Avg Yds/Rush
Syracuse: 3.4
Florida State: 5.6
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg)
Syracuse: 145 (4.4)
Florida State: 206 (6.4)
Red Zone
Syracuse: 1-2
Florida State: 3-4
Time of Poss
Syracuse: 32:59
Florida State: 27:01
Turnovers (Def Pts Off)
Syracuse: 2 (0)
Florida State: 0 (0)
Fumbles-Lost
Syracuse: 2-1
Sacks (Def Yds)
Syracuse: 2 (15)
Florida State: 3 (20)
TFL (Def Yds)
Syracuse: 4 (19)
Florida State: 6 (27)
