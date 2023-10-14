Quick hitter: FSU moves to 6-0 with blowout win over Syracuse

No. 4 Florida State extended its winning streak dating back to last season to 12 games on Saturday, taking down the Syracuse Orange 41-3.

It was a game highlighted by a dominant performance from Keon Coleman, who logged 247 all-purpose yards (140 yards through the air, 107 on punt return) with impressive play after impressive play.

His 58-yard touchdown reception was a career-long, as well as his 72-yard punt return that fell just short of the end zone.

Jordan Travis ➡️ Keon Coleman



58-yard touchdown



That’s Coleman’s 7th touchdown of the year for #FSU pic.twitter.com/z149LuW0vW — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 14, 2023

KEON COLEMAN



72 YARD PUNT RETURN



The #FSU wide receiver has 214 all-purpose yards today (120 receiving, 94 return) pic.twitter.com/npe8w8YbRX — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 14, 2023

The Florida State defense had an impressive day of its own, with the starters holding the Orange to just three points before the game shifted to garbage time.

FSU now has a four-game win streak over Syracuse, leading the all-time series 14-2.

Next up for Florida State is a home matchup vs. the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC). Duke faces off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1 ACC).

Florida State 41, Syracuse 3: Final Stats

Florida State Passing:

Jordan Travis: 23-37, 284 yards, 1 TD

Tate Rodemaker: 2-2, 60 yards, 1 TD

Florida State Rushing:

Lawrance Toafili: 7 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD

Trey Benson: 14 carries, 74 yards

Caziah Holmes: 2 carries, 11 yards

Deuce Spann: 1 carry, 1 yard

Jaheim Bell: 1 carry, 0 yards

Team: 1 carry, -2 yards

Jordan Travis: 7 carries, -5 yards, 2 TDs

Florida State Receiving:

Keon Coleman: 9 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD

Jaheim Bell: 4 receptions, 87 yards

Destyn Hill: 3 receptions, 10 yards

Darion Williamson: 2 receptions, 23 yards

Markestson Douglas: 2 receptions, 5 yards

Hykeem Williams: 1 reception, 44 yards, 1 TD

Caziah Holmes: 1 reception, 16 yards

Lawrance Toafili: 1 reception, 11 yards

Trey Benson: 1 reception, 6 yards

Kyle Morlock: 1 reception, 2 yards

Total Yds

Syracuse: 261

Florida State: 535

Pass Yds

Syracuse: 137

Florida State: 344

Rush Yds

Syracuse: 124

Florida State: 191

Penalties

Syracuse: 2-8

Florida State: 6-50

1st Downs

Syracuse: 12

Florida State: 22

3rd Downs

Syracuse: 6-19

Florida State: 9-17

4th Downs

Syracuse: 1-2

Florida State: 0-2

Total Plays

Syracuse: 67

Florida State: 73

Avg Yds/Play

Syracuse: 3.9

Florida State: 7.3

Avg Yds/Completion

Syracuse: 11.4

Florida State: 13.8

Avg Yds/Rush

Syracuse: 3.4

Florida State: 5.6

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg)

Syracuse: 145 (4.4)

Florida State: 206 (6.4)

Red Zone

Syracuse: 1-2

Florida State: 3-4

Time of Poss

Syracuse: 32:59

Florida State: 27:01

Turnovers (Def Pts Off)

Syracuse: 2 (0)

Florida State: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost

Syracuse: 2-1

Florida State: 3-0

Sacks (Def Yds)

Syracuse: 2 (15)

Florida State: 3 (20)

TFL (Def Yds)

Syracuse: 4 (19)

Florida State: 6 (27)