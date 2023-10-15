FSU vs. Duke: Kickoff time, channel finalized for Seminoles vs. Blue Devils

No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 4-0), after taking down the Syracuse Orange, will look to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 2014 when it takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 21.

The Blue Devils will be Florida State’s second-ranked opponent of the season — a likely top-15 game assuming Duke moves up in the latest release of the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.

The last time the two schools faced off was December 12, 2020 (the latest regular season game played in Florida State history), a game that the Seminoles won 56-35.

Overall, Florida State leads the all-time series 19-0 (technically 21-0, but wins in 2007 and 2007 were vacated) — the closest margin of victory for FSU came in 2017 (17-10), with the average score in the matchup being 52-14.

The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on ABC.

