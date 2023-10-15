FSU vs. Duke: Kickoff time, channel finalized for Seminoles vs. Blue Devils

No. 4 Florida State (6-0, 4-0), after taking down the Syracuse Orange, will look to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 2014 when it takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 21.
The Blue Devils will be Florida State’s second-ranked opponent of the season — a likely top-15 game assuming Duke moves up in the latest release of the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.
The last time the two schools faced off was December 12, 2020 (the latest regular season game played in Florida State history), a game that the Seminoles won 56-35.
Overall, Florida State leads the all-time series 19-0 (technically 21-0, but wins in 2007 and 2007 were vacated) — the closest margin of victory for FSU came in 2017 (17-10), with the average score in the matchup being 52-14.
The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on ABC.
Game notes from FSU’s win over Syracuse, via FSU Sports Info
- No. 4 Florida State improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC with a 41-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU’s overall and conference record are its best starts since 2015.
- The Noles improved to 21-6 (.778) all-time when ranked No. 4, including 13-1 (.929) at home and 3-0 this season. FSU is now 150-29 (.838) when ranked in the top-5 and 101-6 (.944) against unranked opponents when ranked in the top-5, with 21 consecutive wins.
- FSU is 14-2 all-time against Syracuse, including 8-0 in Tallahassee.
- FSU’s 12-game winning streak is the longest active in the ACC and trailed only Georgia and Washington among active streaks nationally entering Saturday’s games.
- Florida State has scored at least 30 points in 12 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in ACC history behind Florida State’s 17 straight from 2012-14. Entering Saturday, FSU’s current streak trailed only Penn State among active streaks nationally.
- Quarterback Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns Saturday, tying a career high. With 28 career rushing touchdowns, Travis is tied with Travis Minor (1997-2000) for 6th in school history.
- Travis, who also threw a touchdown pass, has accounted for multiple touchdowns in 13 consecutive games and has seven career games with multiple rushing touchdowns.
- Passing, he was 23-of-37 for 284 yards and a 58-yard touchdown, FSU’s longest pass play of the year. Travis moved to 7th in history with 541 completions, passing Danny Kanell (529, 1992-95).
- With the win, Travis is now tied with Christian Ponder (2007-10) on FSU’s career wins by a starting QB list with 23.
- Travis has thrown at least one touchdown in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak for a Seminole since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston’s 27-game stretch in 2013-14.
- Travis’s first rushing touchdown was on FSU’s opening drive of the game. For the year, FSU has scored on 10 of its 12 half-opening drives this season with seven touchdowns and three field goals.
- Keon Coleman caught 9 passes for 140 yards with a 58-yard touchdown, his second 100-yard receiving game this year. The first-year Seminole leads the ACC with seven touchdowns this year and is tied with Johnny Wilson for FSU’s active career lead. Coleman had six catches and 114 yards in the first half, the most receiving yards in a half for a Nole this year. His touchdown was the longest reception of his career.
- Coleman also returned a punt 72 yards late in the third quarter, the longest non-TD punt return and 18th-longest overall in FSU history. It was FSU’s longest punt return since D.J. Matthews’ 74-yarder at Miami in 2018.
- Lawrance Toafili scampered 50 yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter, his longest run since his freshman year in 2020. He led FSU with 93 yards on seven carries.
- Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 48-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter, matching his season long. He finished the game with 11 points scored and moved to 13th in FSU history with 237 career points.
- Florida State’s defense held Syracuse to 3 points for the second straight year, the 6th time in program history and first since 2012-14 that the Seminoles held an ACC opponent to three points or fewer in back-to-back games. FSU has outscored the Orange 79-6 over the past two seasons.
- Joshua Farmer had a strip sack of Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader in the second quarter, and the fumble was recovered by Jared Verse. It was Farmer’s first career forced fumble and Verse’s second career fumble recovery.
- The Seminoles have earned a takeaway in 11 consecutive games, FSU’s longest streak with a takeaway since 2012-14, when the Noles intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble in 20 straight games. The last time FSU opened a season with a takeaway in each of the first six games was 2020.
- Shyheim Brown had a team-high seven tackles, including a career-best 1.5 sacks, and added one pass breakup.
- Florida State’s starting offensive line - LT Darius Washington (31 starts), LG Casey Roddick (36), C Maurice Smith (33), RG D’Mitri Emmanuel (44), and RT Jeremiah Byers (36) - have combined for 180 career starts. It is the 3rd game this season where all 5 of FSU’s starting linemen have had 30+ starts.
- True freshman wide receiver Hykeem Williams caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Tate Rodemaker for the first score of his collegiate career.
- Destyn Hill made his second consecutive start and made a career-high three receptions.
- Wide receiver Kentron Poitier earned his first career start. He joins Hill, Farmer, and defensive linemen.
