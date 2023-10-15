Week 8 AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll: FSU maintains ranking in both polls

For the first time since 2015, Florida State Seminoles football is 6-0 as well as 4-0 in the ACC.
The latest win for the Seminoles came in the form of a 41-3 win over the Syracuse Orange, its 12th victory in a row in a streak that dates back to October 29, 2022.
FSU is now 150-29 (.838) when ranked in the top-5 and 101-6 (.944) against unranked opponents when ranked in the top-5, with 21 consecutive wins.
In the latest editions of the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, FSU sits at No. 4, still behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State.
Just 5 points separate FSU and Ohio State in the AP (39 in the Coaches), with the Seminoles 33 points ahead of the Washington Huskies (65 in the Coaches).
Florida State’s next opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) moved up one spot and is now slotted at No. 16 after beating the NC State Wolfpack.
Full AP Top 25
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (6-0)
- Washington Huskies (6-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-1)
- Oregon Ducks (5-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (6-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)
- Utah Utes (5-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
- Duke Blue Devils (5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)
- USC Trojans (6-1)
- LSU Tigers (5-2)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (6-1)
- Air Force Falcons (6-0)
- Tulane Green Wave (5-1)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1)
- UCLA Bruins (4-2)
Full USA Today Coaches Poll
- Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (6-0)
- Washington Huskies (6-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0)
- Oregon Ducks (5-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (6-1)
- Utah Utes (5-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)
- USC Trojans (6-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (5-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
- LSU Tigers (5-2)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (6-1)
- Air Force Falcons (6-0)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1)
- Tulane Green Wave (5-1)
- UCLA Bruins (4-2)
Loading comments...