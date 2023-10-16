Keon Coleman recognized as one of the ACC Players of the Week

The Florida State Seminoles football team’s star wide receiver Keon Coleman received recognition in the weekly ACC release.
This time though, it was for his efforts on special teams.
Per the announcement from Charlotte, Coleman’s 107 punt return yards caught the eye of the conference for their play against the Syracuse Orange.
His 72-yarder was the longest non-TD punt return and 18th-longest overall in FSU history, per FSU Sports Info.
It was FSU’s longest punt return since D.J. Matthews’ 74-yarder at Miami in 2018.
Your ACC Special Teams Player of the Week is @keoncoleman6!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 16, 2023
107 punt return yards (4th-most in a game this season)
Long of 72 yards (10th-longest nationally this season)
Added 140 yards and TD receiving
: https://t.co/p9z5zYQmXF#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ZTgyWrjeKG
From the ACC release:
SPECIALIST – Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR/PR, Opelousas, La.Coleman returned a total of six punts for 107 yards, including a career-long 72-yard return in the Seminoles 41-3 win over Syracuse. He also caught nine passes for 140 yards and a score at wide receiver on offense. With his performance, he became just the second player in FSU history with both 100 receiving yards and 100 punt return yards in the same game, joining Peter Warrick. His 107 punt return yards are the fourth-most punt return yards in a game nationally this year, while he also recorded the longest punt return and most punt return yards in the ACC this year. His 247 all-purpose yards rank 14th in FSU history. Coleman has now received two weekly conference honors, as he was named the Offensive Receiver of the Week on Sept. 5.
Loading comments...