Keon Coleman recognized as one of the ACC Players of the Week

The Florida State Seminoles football team’s star wide receiver Keon Coleman received recognition in the weekly ACC release.

This time though, it was for his efforts on special teams.

Per the announcement from Charlotte, Coleman’s 107 punt return yards caught the eye of the conference for their play against the Syracuse Orange.

His 72-yarder was the longest non-TD punt return and 18th-longest overall in FSU history, per FSU Sports Info.

It was FSU’s longest punt return since D.J. Matthews’ 74-yarder at Miami in 2018.

Your ACC Special Teams Player of the Week is @keoncoleman6!



107 punt return yards (4th-most in a game this season)

Long of 72 yards (10th-longest nationally this season)

Added 140 yards and TD receiving



: https://t.co/p9z5zYQmXF#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ZTgyWrjeKG — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 16, 2023

From the ACC release: