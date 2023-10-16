Mike Norvell offers injury updates on Johnny Wilson, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, and Jordan Travis

Florida State Seminoles football looks to be getting a duo of major pieces back on the field this Saturday.

The No. 4 Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are set to take on the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) in Tallahassee in a top 20 primetime conference clash, looking to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 2014.

In FSU’s win against Syracuse, the team was down two key players in wide receiver Johnny Wilson and offensive lineman Bless Harris — and according to head coach Mike Norvell, both are expected to be available this week.

“I feel really good about Johnny — He progressed really well over the weekend. Able to get reps in practice. [We’re] planning on having him rolling here throughout the week,” he said on Monday during his weekly game week presser. “We get Bless back this week. He’s going to be ready to go. He was very close last week. I think if it was an absolute emergency, he probably could have went in. We’ll have him back this week. I think that’s going to continue to help us.”

As for in-game injuries, offensive lineman Darius Washington went down against the Orange and will continue to be monitored throughout the week, with Norvell saying the staff will “see where that goes this week. I think he’ll have a good chance.”

Quarterback Jordan Travis, who briefly left the game after appearing to injure his hand but finished out the win before garbage time, is also “going to be good,” the head coach confirmed.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently favored by 14 over Duke with the over/under set at 49.

The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. kickoff and is set to be broadcast on ABC.

Florida State vs. Duke: Game Notes

Via FSU Sports Info