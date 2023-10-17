Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles football team is halfway through their schedule and sitting a perfect 6-0 following a convincing win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

This past weekend saw the Seminoles start the game without their two best offensive tackles in Bless Harris and Robert Scott, although the latter ended up playing significant snaps. It was another variation to a constantly shifting offensive line. If this group can get healthy, we could see an already impressive Seminole squad shift into a another gear.

The OL paved the way for 191 yards on the ground, but did allow two sacks. The Seminoles appeared to be in control from the start, despite some missed opportunities in the first half. Lawrance Toafili was the leading rusher with 93 yards and a touchdown. The junior’s big highlight happened in the fourth quarter when he took the handoff 50 yards before pulling away from the Orange defense for the score.

Lawrance Toafili : 7 carries for 93 yards & a TD; 1 catch for 11 yards pic.twitter.com/r9MwwluS6z — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 14, 2023

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances. Please note, any player seeing fewer than 10 snaps is excluded due to the small sample size.

Florida State offensive line grades through Week 7:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 7 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a 13 56.1 77.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 56.10 77.30 Jeremiah Byers 60 65 51.8 56 54.7 67 60 63.5 59.1 52 52.9 45.1 40 61.5 32.6 68 56.0 86.4 58.93 57.00 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a 13 68 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.00 0.00 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 51.3 84.8 41 80 75 22 50.3 80.7 44 59.2 74.1 34 60.8 55.2 32 61.0 83.0 60.43 75.47 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a 13 68.9 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.90 76.30 Bless Harris 55 63.7 87.5 56 68.6 79 60 71.8 75.3 62 48.4 91.4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 63.13 83.30 Keiondre Jones 35 60.8 83.9 15 69.8 79.3 38 79.5 52.2 18 55.3 69.9 22 61.9 74.0 36 56.9 84.9 64.03 74.03 Casey Roddick 60 56.3 56.2 56 68.7 81.3 60 71.3 85.5 62 44.3 55.4 56 61.5 1.0 68 58.6 87.3 60.12 61.12 Robert Scott 13 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 27 56.7 69.7 49 67.9 82.3 60.97 77.73 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a 13 74.2 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 74.20 76.30 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a 18 63.4 74.9 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 63.40 74.90 Maurice Smith 68 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 61 58.3 61.9 56 56.5 58.3 68 76.0 84.3 62.35 60.18 Darius Washington 8 79.6 66.1 56 62.1 55.8 60 67.6 82.9 11 60.0 86.6 45 71.2 85.0 19 68.9 73.9 68.23 75.05

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play. PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable