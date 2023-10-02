Podcast: How would you grade FSU’s early season performance?

The Florida State Seminoles enter October in a perfect spot — unbeaten with their toughest games behind them and room to improve.

This week on a bye week episode of the Seminole Wrap, Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson discuss their grades for FSU’s start to the season, what’s worked and what they’re hoping to see when Florida State comes out next week.

Some of the main areas of improvement they’re looking for: the running game, blown coverages and easier throws for Jordan Travis to find a rhythm.

Plus, what can we take away from the first month of the season in the ACC? Duke has impressed, but now they’ll likely have to move forward without quarterback Riley Leonard for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, Florida State, Louisville, UNC, Virginia Tech and Miami (FL) are currently unscathed in the conference.

Who has the best path to being in Charlotte? Turns out, almost all of them.

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators