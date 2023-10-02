Podcast: How would you grade FSU’s early season performance?

The Florida State Seminoles enter October in a perfect spot — unbeaten with their toughest games behind them and room to improve.
This week on a bye week episode of the Seminole Wrap, Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson discuss their grades for FSU’s start to the season, what’s worked and what they’re hoping to see when Florida State comes out next week.
Some of the main areas of improvement they’re looking for: the running game, blown coverages and easier throws for Jordan Travis to find a rhythm.
Plus, what can we take away from the first month of the season in the ACC? Duke has impressed, but now they’ll likely have to move forward without quarterback Riley Leonard for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, Florida State, Louisville, UNC, Virginia Tech and Miami (FL) are currently unscathed in the conference.
Who has the best path to being in Charlotte? Turns out, almost all of them.
AP Poll Top 25: Week 5
- Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
- Washington Huskies (5-0)
- Oregon Ducks (5-0)
- USC Trojans (5-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)
- Washington State Cougars (4-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
- Oregon State Beavers (4-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Utah Utes (4-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
- Missouri Tigers (5-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
- LSU Tigers (3-2)
- Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (5-0)
2023 ACC Championship Odds, via DraftKings
- Florida State Seminoles (-165)
- Louisville Cardinals (+700)
- Miami Hurricanes (+700)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (+800)
- Duke Blue Devils (+1300)
- Clemson Tigers (+1600)
- Syracuse Orange (+4000)
- NC State Wolfpack (+8000)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+12000)
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+15000)
Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings
- Georgia Bulldogs (+300)
- Michigan Wolverines (+400)
- Texas Longhorns (+750)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)
- Florida State Seminoles (+900)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (+1400)
- USC Trojans (+1800)
- Washington Huskies (+1800)
- Oregon Ducks (+2000)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+2500)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+2500)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4000)
- Miami Hurricanes (+8000)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (+12000)
- Texas A&M Aggies (+12000)
2023 Florida State football schedule
Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies
Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange
Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils
Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers
Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes
Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions
Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators
