The 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are in Tallahassee for a nationally ranked contest tonight with the 4th-ranked Florida State at the sold out Doak Campbell Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in what will be a rocking Doak celebrating the inaugural Seminole Heritage game, as well as Homecoming Weekend.

The Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are looking to remain undefeated and at the top of the ACC conference. Florida State leads the all-time series with Duke 21-0, including a 10-0 mark in Tallahassee. FSU’s 21 wins over the Blue Devils are the most of any current conference matchup without a loss

Florida State is in the midst of an 12 game winning streak, which goes back to last season and is the third longest active streak in the country. The Noles have scored at least 30 points in every one of those 12 wins for the 2nd-longest active streak in the FBS, and have outscored their opponents 506-219.

Second year Duke head coach, Mike Elko, who was previously Jimbo Fisher’s DC (2018-2021) at Texas A&M, as well as DC at Notre Dame and Wake Forest, has lit a fire into the Duke football program, finishing last season with a 9-4 record and a 5-1 record so far this year. Duke’s one loss this year was by seven points to Notre Dame at the last minute. These are no longer David Cutcliffe’s Blue Devils, who in his 14 years as the Duke head coach finished with a 0.443 win/loss record at 77-97.

Mike Norvell: “We’re playing a really good football team. Duke has had a great year up to this point. They’re one play away from being undefeated. You see just the mindset of how they play, what they do. It’s impressive. Got a lot of respect for Coach Elko. Coach Johns, offensive coordinator, we’ve worked together. It’s a very well-coached team with really good players.”

Florida State is Duke’s third nationally-ranked opponent faced in its opening seven games. The Blue Devils have only allowed 59 total points in its opening six games this season to lead the ACC, and rank fourth nationally at just 9.8 points allowed per game this year. Duke has won the turnover battle in 12 of its last 19 games and has scored 122 points off those turnovers (16 touchdowns, three field goals and one two-point conversion).

FSU QB Jordan Travis has thrown 169 passes without an interception, has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, and has accounted for multiple TDs in 13 consecutive games for the longest active streak in the nation.

Duke starting QB Riley Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain on the last play of their loss to Notre Dame and is questionable to play tonight. If Leonard can’t go, backup QB Henry Belin will get the start. Belin led Duke to a 24-3 win over NC State in his first start last week.

If Leonard is able to start, he can expect to get a text from his mother before the game with a very simple and loving message. She will text him “YOU SUCK” in order to motivate him, just as she does before each game.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 14.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, with the over/under set at 49.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 21st

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.