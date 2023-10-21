 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Florida State’s 42.2 points per game average is 1st in the ACC and 7th in the country

By FrankDNole
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 14.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, with the over/under set at 49.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date
Saturday, October 21st

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...