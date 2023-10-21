 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Florida State’s defense has faced 35 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just 9 touchdowns

Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Duke Blue Devils from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and is being televised on the ABC Network.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 14.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, with the over/under set at 49.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date
Saturday, October 21st

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

