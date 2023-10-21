Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Duke Blue Devils from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and is being televised on the ABC Network.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 14.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, with the over/under set at 49.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils Game Threads:
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 21st
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils
