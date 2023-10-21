Jordan Travis becomes Florida State all-time leader in total offense

Jordan Travis continues to etch his name into Florida State Seminoles football history, and Saturday night against the Duke Blue Devils, he passed FSU legend Chris Weinke as the all-time total offense leader in Noles’ history.

Travis, who committed to the Louisville Cardinals out of high school, transferred to Florida State after one season. It wasn’t always rosy for JT, though, as he played sparingly his first season in Tallahassee and still wasn’t the starter to begin the 2020 season. But he persevered and continued to improve, and now, he holds four records at FSU:

Total offense

Touchdowns responsible for

Rush yards for a QB

Rush TDs for a QB

And now Travis tries to join Weinke as a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS (via FSU Sports Info)