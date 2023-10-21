Jordan Travis becomes Florida State all-time leader in total offense

Jordan Travis continues to etch his name into Florida State Seminoles football history, and Saturday night against the Duke Blue Devils, he passed FSU legend Chris Weinke as the all-time total offense leader in Noles’ history.
Travis, who committed to the Louisville Cardinals out of high school, transferred to Florida State after one season. It wasn’t always rosy for JT, though, as he played sparingly his first season in Tallahassee and still wasn’t the starter to begin the 2020 season. But he persevered and continued to improve, and now, he holds four records at FSU:
- Total offense
- Touchdowns responsible for
- Rush yards for a QB
- Rush TDs for a QB
And now Travis tries to join Weinke as a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS (via FSU Sports Info)
» Only player in FSU history with more than 50 passing TDs and 12 rushing TDs
» One of four active players with at least 7,000 passing yards and 1,800 rushing yards
» One of six players in FSU history and only active player nationally with at least seven rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons
» Only player in program history to rank Top 10 in career passing and rushing touchdowns
» Only player in FSU history with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game (at North Carolina Tar Heels, 2021)
» Seven straight games played with rushing TD is longest stretch by QB in FSU history (2020-21)
» FSU-record six consecutive games accounting for at least three touchdowns (2022)
» Only QB in school history with four straight games with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown (2020)
» PFF’s highest-graded FBS quarterback and ACC’s top offensive player in 2022 (91.7)
» Accounted for 32 touchdowns (24 passing, 7 rushing, 1 receiving) in 2022, 4th-most in a season in FSU history
» 4th player in FSU history with at least 3,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns in a season (2022), joining Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013)
» 2nd player in FSU history with passing, rushing and receiving TD in the same game (2022 at Syracuse Orange)...tied career high with five touchdowns accounted for against Orange
» Led ACC with 8.35 yards per play, 9.10 yards per pass attempt and 14.22 yards per completion in 2022...ranked Top 10 nationally in all three categories
» Named 2022 Cheez-It Bowl MVP after gaining FSU bowl-record 468 yards of total offense in 35-32 win vs. Oklahoma Sooners...was 27-of-38 passing for career-high 418 yards and two touchdowns and added 50 yards on seven rushes
» First player since Joe Burrow in Jan. 14, 2020 CFP National Championship Game with 400 yards passing and 50 yards rushing in bowl game and fifth in records dating to 2000
» Total offense yardage was 9th-highest single-game output in program history
» Passing yards were 2nd-most in FSU bowl history and 18th on program’s single-game list
» His 27 completions were single-game career-best
