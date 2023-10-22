FSU vs. Wake Forest kickoff time, network finalized

After taking down the Duke Blue Devils in a come-from-behind victory, the Florida State Seminoles are 7-0 (5-0 ACC) for the first time since 2014.

FSU went down 17-7 early and didn’t lead until early in the fourth quarter when Jordan Travis led a 14-play, 96-yard drive to make it 24-20.

“They had a lot of confidence in what would happen, in what would occur — it wasn’t perfect, and it really doesn’t need to be,” head coach Mike Norvell said after the win. “These guys, they really fuel off those moments where they’ve got to rise up and put on display their identity.”

“Proud of them. Proud of just every person a part of this program, and continue to work and taking a positive step forward because that was a big one for us tonight.”

Next up for Florida State? A road matchup vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3 ACC), who are coming off their own dramatic victory after scoring a last-second touchdown to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers.

On Sunday, after opting to time-option the matchup last week, the ACC announced that the game will kickoff at 12 p.m. on ABC.

FSU leads the all-time series against Wake 30-9 but has lost three straight to the Demon Deacons, including last year’s 31-21 loss.

Game Notes from FSU’s win over Duke, via FSU Sports Info

• No. 4 Florida State beat No. 16 Duke, 38-20, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s third of four consecutive sellouts.

• FSU improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, the Noles best start since 2014 (13-0 start, 8-0 ACC record).

• FSU improved to 22-6 all-time when ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, including 14-1 at home and 4-0 overall this season. The Noles are now 151-29 all-time when ranked in the top 5, including 6-0 this season.

• The Noles moved to 22-0 all-time against Duke, the most wins without a loss by one current Power 5 team vs. another in the Poll Era (since 1936). Saturday was the third matchup in the series with both teams ranked (1994, 2013).

• FSU’s 13-game win streak is the longest in the ACC and, entering Saturday, only Georgia and Washington had longer streaks nationally. The 13-game win streak is tied for the 7th longest in FSU history.

• FSU’s 13-game streak scoring at least 30 points is the longest in the nation and the 2nd-longest in ACC history, behind FSU’s 17-game streak in 2012-14.

• Down 10-0 and 17-7 in the first half against the Blue Devils, Saturday was FSU’s fifth win under head coach Mike Norvell when trailing by at least 10 points. It was the 13th such win of Norvell’s career. It was also FSU’s first win under Norvell when trailing after the third quarter.

• With his 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter that gave FSU its first lead of the game, quarterback Jordan Travis passed 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke for FSU’s total offense record. He ended the game with 330 total yards and has 9,548 yards for his career.

• Travis tied a career high with 27 completions for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, Travis ran for a season-high 62 yards and a third score.

• Travis is now 5th in FSU history with 7,638 passing yards and 6th with 568 completions. His 24 wins as the starting quarterback give him sole possession of 5th in school history.

• Travis has accounted for multiple TD in 14 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country and tied with 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston for the Florida State record. Travis is one of five ACC players over the last 20 years with a streak of 14 or more games: Trevor Lawrence (17), Kenny Pickett (16), Deshaun Watson (14) and Winston (14).

• Travis has thrown at least one TD in 18 consecutive games, FSU’s longest stretch since Jameis Winston (27, 2013-14).

• Travis joins LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Ole Miss’ Spencer Sanders as the only active players with 7,000 career passing yards (7,709) and 1,900 career rushing yards (1,950).

• Deuce Spann’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter was the first of his career and the Noles’ second in two seasons (Trey Benson vs. Boston College, 2022). Prior to Benson, FSU had not returned a kick for a touchdown since 2013.

• Spann’s 99-yard return is the 5th-longest in school history, behind four 100-yard returns.

• Wide receiver Johnny Wilson led FSU with 58 receiving yards on five catches. He has 1,555 career receiving yards and has led FSU in receiving yards in the last four games he has appeared.

• Running back Trey Benson reached 1,500 career rushing yards and has 1,501 for his career.

• Running back Caziah Holmes caught a 7-yard touchdown pass to get FSU on the board. It was his second touchdown as a Seminole and first career touchdown reception.

• Tight end Jaheim Bell led FSU with a career-high eight catches for 53 yards. His 9-yard catch on FSU’s opening drive pushed him past 1,000 receiving yards for his career, and he’ll enter the Wake Forest game with 1,048 yards.

• Tight end Kyle Morlock also passed the 1,000-yard mark for his career with his 22-yard reception. He has 1,001 receiving yards in his career.

• Shyheim Brown grabbed the first interception of his career in the second quarter. FSU has at least one takeaway in 12 straight games, the Noles longest streak since 2012-14 (20 games)…the last time FSU opened a season with a takeaway in 7 straight games was 2013 (all 14).

• For the 4th time this season, each of Florida State’s starting offensive linemen had at least 30 collegiate starts.

• Linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach led FSU with six tackles. Bethune now has 303 tackles for his career.

• Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald scored eight points and moved to 12th in FSU history with 245 career points, passing kicker Dave Cappelen (239, 1976-79). Fitzgerald began the season ranked 20th on FSU’s career scoring list.

• Fitzgerald remains perfect on the season and has now converted all 37 PAT attempts and all eight field goals.

• Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett had 2.0 of FSU’s 4.0 tackles for loss. It was his first career game with multiple TFLs.

• FSU’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter spanned 96 yards and took 14 plays, the Noles’ longest TD drive in both plays and yards this season.