The undefeated Florida State Seminoles football team, ranked 4th in the nation and coming off a primetime victory over the Duke Blue Devils, travel to North Carolina to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this weekend.

Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. eastern on ABC. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will have the call, with Kris Budden on the sidelines. This will be FSU’s sixth straight appearance on ABC and seventh overall this season.

Florida State leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 30-9-1. The Seminoles hold a 9-5 advantage in Winston Salem. Wake Forest, however, is the team holding a three-game winning streak in the series. Mike Norvell is still in search of his first victory against the Demon Deacons.

Last season’s matchup between the two teams saw Wake Forest emerge from Tallahassee with a 31-21 win in a matchup between Top 25 teams. Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes (two to Mycah Pittman and one to Johnny Wilson), but Sam Hartman threw for two touchdowns and Chase Jordan recovered a Jordan Travis fumble. The Seminoles committed 11 penalties to Wake’s four, and Wake had a significant advantage in time of possession. The loss was the first of three in a row for FSU in 2022.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 20.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, with the over/under set at 51.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: How to watch

Date

Saturday, October 28

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 137 or 193

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game notes

» Florida State travels to Wake Forest for the Seminoles’ first road game in the month of October after starting the month with a three-game homestand. Saturday’s game marks Florida State’s sixth straight broadcast on ABC and seventh this season, where FSU games are averaging 4.93 Million viewers per game.

» FSU concluded a three-game homestand with a 38-20 victory over No. 16 Duke on Saturday night inside a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. The win improved FSU to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, which marks the best start in each category for the Seminoles since 2014.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the eighth consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2013-14 when Florida State was in the top-5 for 27 consecutive polls.

» The Seminoles extended their winning streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 3rd-longest active streak in the country. During its streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 544-239.

» FSU has scored at least 30 points in 13 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the 2nd-longest streak in ACC history, trailing only FSU’s 17 consecutive games from 2012-14.

» Florida State is the only team ranked in the top-12 in red zone offense and red zone defense. FSU’s offense ranks 6th in the country having converted 96.4 percent of its red zone opportunities into points, and the defense has held opponents to points on 69.6 percent of red zone trips to rank 12th nationally.

» FSU leads the ACC in scoring defense in October, allowing an average of 13.3 points per game this month, and has not allowed a point on defense in the second half since a third quarter touchdown on Sept. 23.

» The Seminoles are one of eight teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three-touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career- high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 24 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 51 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 40 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just nine touchdowns. In the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, the Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1. During FSU’s three-game homestand the defense faced only 10 total snaps inside its 10-yard line and allowed one touchdown. Syracuse did not have a snap inside the 10-yard line and took only one snap inside FSU’s 15-yard line.

» Florida State made 10 tackles for loss while allowing 0 TFLs, including sacks, in its win at Boston College. It was the first time in recorded program history FSU did not allow a TFL against an FBS opponent and the first time nationally a team had 10 TFLs while allowing 0 against a P5 opponent since Missouri’s 2017 win over Florida. The only other time FSU did not allow a tackle for loss in a game was 2012 vs. FCS Murray State.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-5 opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-5 opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan. The only other team to score at least 31 points in a game against a top-5 opponent this season is Texas’ 34-24 win over No. 3 Alabama.

