The 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles are in North Carolina to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3 ACC) today with the kickoff at high noon. The game is being televised on the ABC network and it’s the sixth straight FSU game that ABC has featured, and seventh time overall this season.

The Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) are looking to remain undefeated and alone at the top of the ACC standings. FSU leads the all-time series with Wake 30-9-1 and are 9-5 in Winston-Salem, however Wake Forest has won the last 3 meetings against FSU.

Florida State is in the midst of an 13 game winning streak, which goes back to last season and is the third longest active streak in the country. The Noles have scored at least 30 points in every one of those 13 wins for the 2nd-longest active streak in the FBS, and have outscored their opponents 506-219.

The Noles have won 21 consecutive games when ranked in the top-5 of the AP Poll against unranked opponents, a streak dating back to 2013. Overall, FSU is 151-29 when ranked in the top-5 (6-0 in 2023), and 101-6 in the top-5 against unranked opponents (5-0 in 2023).

Wake Forest is coming off a victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers that snapped a three-game losing streak. Through the first seven games, the Demon Deacons have battled injuries and experience to notch out a 4-3 record. Similar to last week’s matchup with Duke, Wake Forest has question marks of their own at quarterback headed into Saturday’s game as both starter Mitch Griffis and backup Michael Kearn missed the last week with injuries. Can the Demon Deacon offense control the pace of the game and keep this one close?

With Wake's first-ever win over Pitt last week at home in the closing seconds of the game, the Demon Deacons now hold a 23-5 (.821) record in home contests since the start of the 2019 season, which ranks second in the ACC behind only Clemson.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 20.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, with the over/under set at 52.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 28th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Week 9: Top 25 schedule, scores for Saturday, Oct. 28

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons | 12 p.m. | ABC

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.