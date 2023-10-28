The 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles are in North Carolina to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3 ACC) today with the kickoff at high noon. The game is being televised on the ABC network and it’s the sixth straight FSU game that ABC has featured, and seventh time overall this season.
The Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) are looking to remain undefeated and alone at the top of the ACC standings. FSU leads the all-time series with Wake 30-9-1 and are 9-5 in Winston-Salem, however Wake Forest has won the last 3 meetings against FSU.
Florida State is in the midst of an 13 game winning streak, which goes back to last season and is the third longest active streak in the country. The Noles have scored at least 30 points in every one of those 13 wins for the 2nd-longest active streak in the FBS, and have outscored their opponents 506-219.
The Noles have won 21 consecutive games when ranked in the top-5 of the AP Poll against unranked opponents, a streak dating back to 2013. Overall, FSU is 151-29 when ranked in the top-5 (6-0 in 2023), and 101-6 in the top-5 against unranked opponents (5-0 in 2023).
Wake Forest is coming off a victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers that snapped a three-game losing streak. Through the first seven games, the Demon Deacons have battled injuries and experience to notch out a 4-3 record. Similar to last week’s matchup with Duke, Wake Forest has question marks of their own at quarterback headed into Saturday’s game as both starter Mitch Griffis and backup Michael Kearn missed the last week with injuries. Can the Demon Deacon offense control the pace of the game and keep this one close?
With Wake's first-ever win over Pitt last week at home in the closing seconds of the game, the Demon Deacons now hold a 23-5 (.821) record in home contests since the start of the 2019 season, which ranks second in the ACC behind only Clemson.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 20.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, with the over/under set at 52.
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Game Threads:
- Please move to the FIRST QUARTER THREAD 15 MINUTES BEFORE KICKOFF
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, stream, TV info
- Depth Chart: FSU football releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Wake Forest
- Line of Scrimmage: Can Wake Forest hang with FSU? Breaking down Florida State vs. Wake Forest
- Whiteboard Review: How Florida State stretched space to secure win over Duke
- Podcast: Florida State defeats Duke, takes control of the ACC
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line against Duke
- Meeting the Moment: Florida State battles, showcases championship-level resiliency comeback win over Duke
- 2023 Florida State Schedule Preview: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- College Football Week 9 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Utah-Oregon & Duke/Louisville battle for conference positioning
- FSU Practice Notes: “It’s all about progression:” FSU looking to put finishing touches on preparation for Wake Forest
- FSU Practice Notes: “We have a higher standard here!” Florida State preps for Wake Forest after 7-0 start
- Rankings: Latest AP, Coaches Poll: FSU remains No. 4 after win over now-No. 20 Duke
- Seminoles land two on ACC Players of the Week list
- What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU in statement win over Duke
- What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. Duke
- Realignment News: Florida State and Clemson’s fates are tied together in potential ACC exit: How will this impact conference realignment?
- NEW RECRUITING THREAD #14 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #14
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 28th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Week 9: Top 25 schedule, scores for Saturday, Oct. 28
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators (in Jacksonville, Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. BYU Cougars | 3:30 p.m.
- No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers | 12 p.m. | CBS
- No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Pitt Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 18 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 20 Duke Blue Devils | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 UCLA Bruins vs. Colorado Buffaloes | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 24 USC Trojans at Cal Golden Bears | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 25 James Madison Dukes vs. Old Dominion Monarchs | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...