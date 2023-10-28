Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 20.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons with the over/under set at 52.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Game Threads:
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 28th
Time
12:00 p.m.
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
