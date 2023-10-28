Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 20.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons with the over/under set at 52.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Game Threads:

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 28th

Time

12:00 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.