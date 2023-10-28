What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. Wake Forest

The Florida State Seminoles put on a show in Winston-Salem against the Demon Deacons.

Their offense scored 34 points in the first half alone with over 350 yards and it feels like they left some points on the board.

After dealing with a few injuries throughout the early part of this season, Jordan Travis had his best performance of the year and shredded Wake Forest.

More importantly, he is gaining momentum and is as comfortable as he has ever been in this offense.

Keon Coleman and Trey Benson had some highlight moments in this game too. They combined for over 200 yards from scrimmage in this game.

While the running game is still not perfect for the Seminoles, they are finding ways to work around those issues and be consistent.

What Went Right

The Seminole's first half was the best they have played all season on offense all season. They had a few short drives but ended the half with scoring drives on five of their final six drives.

Jordan Travis had his best game of the year last week against Duke, and he took that to a new level against Wake, especially in that first half. He went 14-23 for 273 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Early in the game Travis scrambled and Norvell called designed runs for him, this set up the offense for the rest of the half to be able to stretch the field.

He found Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman early and often in this game.

Travis had one of his best throws of the game to young tight end Kyle Morlock, who continues to be a consistent contributor to this offense.

Jordan Travis drops it perfectly to Kyle Morlock, who snags his second catch of the day -- a 32-yarder to set up #FSU on the 6-yard line



Travis: 359 yards, 3 TDs (41 rushing, 1 TD) pic.twitter.com/HsQFzGqwXf — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 28, 2023

With three different receivers missing the game (Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill, and Hykeem Williams) Mike Norvell started the game with four targets to Keon Coleman.

Keon continues to put together a ridiculous highlight reel that includes another one-handed catch in back-to-back weeks, this time it was a touchdown.

Keon Coleman for #FSU today: 60 yards, five catches, 37 yards after catch, two touchdowns



He’s got 532 yards and 9 touchdowns for Florida State so far this season pic.twitter.com/UNBOIZuEOK — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 28, 2023

Coleman continues to be the best player on the field through 8 games. His season will go down as an all-time year for a Seminole player. He is the best receiver in the country behind Marvin Harrison Jr.

Trey Benson also had another great day and seems to be getting better and better as the season goes on.

His 80-yard touchdown put the game away for the offense, he does not get enough credit for how much he has developed as an every-down back.

Trey Benson with the tough 80-yard house call ‍ @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/wjEADm2VPF — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 28, 2023

Benson led the team in receiving with 100 yards and finished the game with 155 total yards and two touchdowns.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, he has gained 474 yards from scrimmage in his last 4 games.

This offense is rolling, Travis looks confident and is passing the ball at a high level after having some inconsistency earlier in the season.

Mike Norvell has found the right way to use the arsenal of weapons he has at his disposal.

What Went Wrong

Not much went wrong for the offense. At times they had some short drives, but once they got rolling it was nearly impossible to slow them down.

Norvell could have run the ball more in the first half, even with all of the success in the passing game.

While this team can be a dominant passing offense, the team needs to be a little better at controlling the clock and line of scrimmage. They did that in the second half.

Casey Roddick had some ugly moments in this game, there was one play that stands out where Jaheim Bell took a jet sweep and Roddick completely missed his assignment and allowed a TFL.

The offensive line continues to have some problems, which is the biggest concern of what could hold this offense back.

But Mike Norvell has also schemed around those issues better with different run concepts and more screens.