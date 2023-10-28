No. 4 Florida State, despite a dominant defensive performance in the first quarter, found themselves ahead just 10-7 at the start of the second.

By halftime, that lead had exploded to 34-7.

The Seminoles' defense didn’t buckle for the bulk of the first half, effectively forcing garbage time by the third quarter because of how effectively Florida State was able to shut down what Wake Forest was attempting to do. The Demon Deacons got 70 yards on two plays — and then 11 on all others.

Florida State came right out and scored to start off the game on offense, with Jordan Travis finishing things off on the ground with his 30th rushing touchdown all-time for FSU, but stalled for two straight drives before converting a field goal towards the end of the first and finding paydirt in the second via a Travis to Keon Coleman reception.

After one more punt, Florida State reeled off three straight scores — an 80-yard screen to Trey Benson, another wild catch by Coleman and a field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald — to effectively put the game away heading into halftime.

The third quarter was relatively quiet for both teams, with Wake Forest adding on a field goal in addition to getting a penalty-aided 80-yard drive to earn another touchdown while Florida State tacked another touchdown on the board by way of Benson.

The starters were able to sub out midway through the fourth, with the game out of reach at 41-16.

FSU 41, Wake Forest 16

Total Yards:

Florida State: 508

Wake Forest: 210

Pass Yards:

Florida State: 382

Wake Forest: 82

Rush Yards:

Florida State: 126

Wake Forest: 128

Penalties:

Florida State: 9-115

Wake Forest: 5-44

1st Downs:

Florida State: 20

Wake Forest: 15

3rd Downs:

Florida State: 7-14

Wake Forest: 3-14

4th Downs:

Florida State: 0-0

Wake Forest: 0-1

Total Plays:

Florida State: 66

Wake Forest: 65

Avg Yds/Play:

Florida State: 7.7

Wake Forest: 3.2

Avg Yds/Completion:

Florida State: 16.6

Wake Forest: 13.7

Avg Yds/Rush:

Florida State: 4.2

Wake Forest: 2.6

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg):

Florida State: 138 (4.8)

Wake Forest: 155 (3.5)

Red Zone:

Florida State: 4-5

Wake Forest: 3-3

Time of Possession:

Florida State: 30:36

Wake Forest: 29:24

Turnovers (Def Pts Off):

Florida State: 0 (0)

Wake Forest: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost:

Florida State: 1-0

Wake Forest: 0-0

Sacks (Def Yds):

Florida State: 5 (27)

Wake Forest: 1 (12)

TFL (Def Yds):

Florida State: 10 (35)

Wake Forest: 4 (22)