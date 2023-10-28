“I love the response:” Mike Norvell confident in Florida State’s continued growth as FSU moves to 8-0

With its win over Wake Forest on Saturday, No. 4 Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC) continued its best start under head coach Mike Norvell and overall since the 2014 season.

The 41-16 win was FSU’s 14th in a row, a streak that has also featured the Seminoles scoring 30 points in each victory.

“I’m proud of our football team...not just because of winning the game but who they are, the mindset they bring, the way that they fight for each other,” Norvell said after the win. “I thought our guys played really hard, I thought they executed. We had some penalties, a couple negative plays...but I love the response.”

“To finish out the second quarter the way we did, it was a heck of response...it was a big jump.”

Norvell is now 26-16 at Florida State and 18-3 over the last two seasons.

He spoke on the Seminoles’ win, how the offense and defense played today, what worked for FSU, performances from Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Trey Benson and others and some thoughts on the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info