FSU vs. Pitt game time, network finalized

No. 4 Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC) scored over 30 points in a win for the 14th game in a row on Saturday, taking down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-4 ACC) 41-16 on the road in Winston-Salem.

Next up for Florida State is a showdown vs. the Pitt Panthers (2-6, 1-3 ACC) on the road at Heinz Field.

The matchup is just the second time the two have met since Pitt joined the ACC. In 2013, FSU and Pitt faced off in the season-opener (a 41-13 win for Florida State) with the other showdown coming during 2020 (a 41-17 loss for Florida State).

Pitt is coming off a 58-7 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) and has just one win over an FBS opponent this season (a 38-21 victory over Louisville)

The game between the Seminoles and Panthers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday, with the matchup set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Our game at Pitt next Saturday (Nov. 4) will be a 3:30pm kickoff on ESPN#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xEUZS17eT6 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 28, 2023

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info