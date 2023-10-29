AP Top 25, Coaches Poll: FSU slotted No. 4 before first College Football Playoff Rankings

Florida State earned its 14th win in a row and eighth of the season on Saturday, taking down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road 41-16.
It was the 14th game in a row where FSU scored at least 30 points in a win.
Quarterback Jordan Travis had 359 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 29 yards rushing and a score. Two of those touchdown tosses went to Keon Coleman, who now has 538 yards and nine touchdowns on the year, with the other being an 80-yard screen pass to Trey Benson.
The Seminoles’ defense held Wake Forest to 3.2 yards per play, racking up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Most of Wake’s production came off a 51-yard run in the second quarter and then subsequently in garbage time, as the Demon Deacons averaged 2.4 yards per play, were dropped for eight TFLs, including four sacks, and completed just one pass in the opening 30 minutes.
While the performance was one of the more complete that Florida State has put together on the field this season, it wasn’t enough to bump the Seminoles over the Ohio State Buckeyes in this week’s polls. Ohio State separated from the Wisconsin Badgers late in a 24-10 win.
Just 25 points separate the two schools in the AP (15 in the Coaches.)
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released this Tuesday, October 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 10
- Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (8-0)
- Washington Huskies (8-0)
- Oregon Ducks (7-1)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
- Air Force Falcons (8-0)
- Utah Utes (6-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)
- UCLA Bruins (6-2)
- Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
- Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)
- James Madison Dukes (8-0)
- USC Trojans (7-2)
- Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 10
- Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (8-0)
- Washington Huskies (8-0)
- Texas Longhorns (7-1)
- Oregon Ducks (7-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)
- Air Force Falcons (8-0)
- Utah Utes (6-2)
- Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
- UCLA Bruins (6-2)
- Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
- USC Trojans (7-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)
- James Madison Dukes (8-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2)
Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings
- Michigan Wolverines (+240)
- Georgia Bulldogs (+240)
- Florida State Seminoles (+600)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+750)
- Washington Huskies (+1400)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+1400)
- Oregon Ducks (+1400)
- Texas Longhorns (+1600)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+4000)
- LSU Tigers (+4000)
Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings
- Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies) - (+280)
- J.J. McCarthy (Michigan Wolverines) - (+300)
- Jayden Daniels (LSU Tigers) - (+400)
- Bo Nix (Oregon Ducks) - (+600)
- Jordan Travis (Florida State Seminoles) - (+800)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes) - (+1200)
- Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs) - (+3000)
- Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma Sooners) - (+3500)
- Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State Cowboys) - (+4000)
- Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide) - (+8000)
Loading comments...