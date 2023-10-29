AP Top 25, Coaches Poll: FSU slotted No. 4 before first College Football Playoff Rankings

Florida State earned its 14th win in a row and eighth of the season on Saturday, taking down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road 41-16.

It was the 14th game in a row where FSU scored at least 30 points in a win.

Quarterback Jordan Travis had 359 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 29 yards rushing and a score. Two of those touchdown tosses went to Keon Coleman, who now has 538 yards and nine touchdowns on the year, with the other being an 80-yard screen pass to Trey Benson.

The Seminoles’ defense held Wake Forest to 3.2 yards per play, racking up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Most of Wake’s production came off a 51-yard run in the second quarter and then subsequently in garbage time, as the Demon Deacons averaged 2.4 yards per play, were dropped for eight TFLs, including four sacks, and completed just one pass in the opening 30 minutes.

While the performance was one of the more complete that Florida State has put together on the field this season, it wasn’t enough to bump the Seminoles over the Ohio State Buckeyes in this week’s polls. Ohio State separated from the Wisconsin Badgers late in a 24-10 win.

Just 25 points separate the two schools in the AP (15 in the Coaches.)

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released this Tuesday, October 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 10

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 10

Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings

Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings