Podcast: Was Wake Forest blowout Florida State’s best performance this season?

Another week, another win for the Florida State Seminoles.

The Noles have put in some strong efforts this season, but Saturday’s road victory may have been their best this year. Quarterback Jordan Travis put on a show with more than 300 total yards — 273 passing and 38 rushing — and 4 total touchdowns in the first half. Travis’ first half was more than the FSU defense allowed the Demon Deacons in the entire game.

Overall, it was a dominant effort for Florida State on the road against an overmatched team.

On this week’s episode, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Ben Meyerson with a guest appearance from Perry Kostidakis in Jon’s place — discuss Jordan Travis announcing himself in the Heisman conversation, the early signs of Trey Benson’s resurgence and Adam Fuller’s defense looking the best they have in the Mike Norvell era.

Plus, we look at the big games impacting the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff picture. The Noles now have a clear shot to Charlotte and likely to the CFP if they run the table.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.