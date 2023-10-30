FSU football releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Florida State Seminoles football team keeps chugging along this season like a well-oiled machine.

No. 4 FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) dispatched Wake Forest this past Saturday to the tune of 41-16. The win was the Seminoles’ 14th in a row, a streak in which they’ve scored at least 30 points each game.

Up next, the Seminoles will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers with a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC title game. The matchup will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart as well as other game notes as it preps to take on Pitt for just the third time since the Panthers joined the ACC.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 22-point favorite over Pitt, who are coming off a 58-7 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Florida State depth chart vs. Pittsburgh:

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili or Caziah Holmes

Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill or Ja’Khi Dougas, Keon Coleman

Tight end: Kyle Morlock

Tight end: Jaheim Bell

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. or Bless Harris

Left guard: Casey Roddick

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris

Defense

Defensive end: Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske

Nose tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer

FOX: Patrick Payton

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Jarrian Jones

Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green

BUCK: Shyheim Brown

Safety: Akeem Dent

Special teams

Kick returner: Deuce Spann OR Rodney Hill, Caziah Holmes

Punt returner: Keon Coleman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromanno

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno

Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 4

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 98 or 194

Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

» Florida State plays its final ACC road game this week, traveling to Pittsburgh to take on Pitt. The Seminoles are 8-0 this season and 6-0 in the ACC, both their best marks since 2014, after a 41-16 win at Wake Forest last week.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the ninth consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2013-14 when Florida State was in the top-5 for 27 consecutive polls.

» The win over Wake Forest extended the Seminoles’ winning streak to 14 games, the longest active streak in the ACC and 3rd-longest active streak in the country. During its streak, which is also tied for the 6th-longest in program history, Florida State has outscored its opponents 585-255.

» FSU has scored at least 30 points in 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the 2nd-longest streak in ACC history, trailing only FSU’s 17 consecutive games from 2012-14.

» The Seminoles boast one of the nation’s best pass defenses, leading the country in both fewest passing touchdowns allowed (3) and opponent completion percentage (49.4) and ranking 5th in opponent passer rating (101.59).

» FSU is the only team in the nation forcing more incompletions than completions allowed. The last time a P5 team held its opponents below 50 percent completions in a season was 2018, when Michigan and LSU posted marks of 49.5 and 49.7 percent, respectively.

» Florida State was the only team in the country that did not allow a passing touchdown in October, and the Seminoles led the nation in opponent completion percentage (41.7), yards per pass allowed (4.2) and opponent passer rating (72.41) in October while also producing the ACC’s best scoring defense (14.0) that ranked 10th nationally.

» FSU has held four consecutive opponents to fewer than 140 passing yards, the longest streak by the Seminoles since 1999 and the longest by an ACC team since Boston College in 2021 (via ESPN Stats & Info).

» Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the country in red zone offense, converting 93.9 percent of red zone drives into points, and its 24 red zone touchdowns are 2nd in the conference. FSU also ranks 16th nationally in red zone defense, allowing points on just 73.1 percent of opponents’ drives that reach the 20-yard line.

» The Seminoles are one of nine teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three-touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career- high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 25 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 58 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 49 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just 11 touchdowns. In the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, the Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1. During FSU’s three-game homestand the defense faced only 10 total snaps inside its 10-yard line and allowed one touchdown. Syracuse did not have a snap inside the 10-yard line and took only one snap inside FSU’s 15-yard line.

» Mike Norvell is 20-5 (.800) in November as a head coach, including 11-2 (.846) on the road.

Top 25 Matchups: Week 10

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Missouri Tigers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Boilermakers | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 20 USC Trojans | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 14 LSU Tigers | 7:45 p.m. | CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 13 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes | 10 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UConn Huskies | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 Utah Utes vs. No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

No. 19 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates | 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights | 2 p.m. | CBSSN