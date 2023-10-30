ACC releases new schedule model, conference matchups through 2030 with SMU, Stanford and Cal additions

The ACC announced its scheduling model that will be in effect from 2024 to the 2030 season on Monday, updating its no divisions structure to include the conference’s new additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford.
Each ACC school (of which there are now 17) will play each other at least twice in the seven years the model is set to be in effect, with 16 protected matchups: Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU.
Florida State, who has never faced off against the new trio of ACC members, will play SMU at home in 2026 and travel to Dallas to face the Mustangs in 2024 and 2028. Cal will head to Tallahassee in 2024, with the Seminoles set to visit Berkley in 2027.
As for Stanford, FSU will travel to Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030 with the Cardinal set to head to Tallahassee in 2029.
FSU’s conference opponents from 2024 to 2030:
2024
- Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina
- Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
2025
- Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
- Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
2026
- Home: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia
- Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt
2027
- Home: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt
- Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse
2028
- Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina
- Away: Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2029
- Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse
- Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia
2030
- Home: Clemson, Louisville, Virginia, Wake Forest
- Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse
The full release form Florida State:
With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC beginning in 2024, the ACC will have 17 football members. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU's two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.
With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC beginning in 2024, the ACC will have 17 football members. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.
The Seminoles have never faced any of the incoming three members. FSU will play at SMU in 2024 and 2028, with the Mustangs returning to Tallahassee in 2026. Cal will visit Tallahassee next season and in 2028, while FSU will visit Berkeley in 2027.
FSU and Stanford will play in Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030, and FSU will host Stanford in 2029.
Florida State’s last regular-season game in the state of California was a 1997 season-opening win at USC. The last time FSU played in California was the 2014 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The Seminoles won their most recent national title in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, also in the Rose Bowl.
The Noles last played in Texas in the 2019 Sun Bowl in El Paso. Since Florida State’s last road game in the state – a win at North Texas State in 1976 – FSU has beaten Texas A&M in the 1992 Cotton Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2014 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
FSU’s 2024 schedule consists of home games against Boston College, North Carolina, Clemson and Cal. The Noles will play at Duke, Miami and SMU, as well as a previously-announced game with Georgia Tech to open the season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24, 2024. Florida State’s non-conference slate for 2024 features Memphis at home on September 14, at Notre Dame on November 9, Charleston Southern at home November 23 and Florida at home on November 30.
Dates for the ACC opponents during the 2024 season will be announced January 31, 2024, on the ACC Network.
