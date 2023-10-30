ACC releases new schedule model, conference matchups through 2030 with SMU, Stanford and Cal additions

The ACC announced its scheduling model that will be in effect from 2024 to the 2030 season on Monday, updating its no divisions structure to include the conference’s new additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford.

Each ACC school (of which there are now 17) will play each other at least twice in the seven years the model is set to be in effect, with 16 protected matchups: Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU.

Florida State, who has never faced off against the new trio of ACC members, will play SMU at home in 2026 and travel to Dallas to face the Mustangs in 2024 and 2028. Cal will head to Tallahassee in 2024, with the Seminoles set to visit Berkley in 2027.

As for Stanford, FSU will travel to Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030 with the Cardinal set to head to Tallahassee in 2029.

FSU’s conference opponents from 2024 to 2030:

2024

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

2025

Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

2026

Home: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia

Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt

2027

Home: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt

Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse

2028

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, North Carolina

Away: Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2029

Home: Miami, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia

2030

Home: Clemson, Louisville, Virginia, Wake Forest

Away: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

The full release form Florida State: